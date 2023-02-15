The Festival Of Creativity And Design Kicks Off Via Semi Permanent

The Festival Of Creativity And Design Kicks Off Via Semi Permanent
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Semi Permanent today announces the return of its festival of creativity and design to its homeplace of Sydney,
set to take place at arts precinct Carriageworks as part of Vivid Sydney 2023.

From 31st May through 2nd June 2023, Semi Permanent will again bring together the creative industries across Asia Pacific for three days of inspiring keynote talks, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, demonstrations, installations, and more.

The breadth of this year’s program is reflective of creative practice in 2023, including graphic, product, spatial and motion design, filmmaking, photography, illustration, publishing, writing, advertising, animation, Web3, and visual data.

The program covers futurism, feminism, First Nations culture, accessibility, sustainability, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Liam Young is a film director and architect, and founder of the urban futures think tank “Tomorrows Thoughts Today” and the nomadic research studio Unknown Fields. Young’s practice is situated within the fields of design fiction and critical design. His work explores the increasingly blurred boundaries among film, fiction, design, and storytelling, with the goal of prototyping and imagining the future of the city.

Using words, colour, and sound, data journalist, writer, artist, and producer Mona Chalabi rehumanises data to better help us understand our world and the way we live in it. Her writing and illustrations have been featured in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Guardian, where she is currently the data editor, and have earned her a fellowship at the British Science Association, an Emmy nomination, and recognition from the Royal Statistical Society.

Each year, Semi Permanent takes the opportunity to explore a universal idea that most aligns to the challenges and opportunities of the time. For 2023, it introduces the platform ‘REFORMATION’.

“We thought the world would seek to build itself back as it was, but it’s increasingly clear that our collective future cannot—nor should not—look anything like its past,” said Mitchell Oakley Smith, Semi Permanent, global creative director.

“We live amidst a once-in-a-generation chance to write past wrongs, reform seemingly immutable practices, and redesign the world in a shape we’d like to see.”

In 2023, Semi Permanent is supported by the continuing partnership with the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Minister, tourism and the arts, Ben Franklin, said: “The NSW Government is proud to support Semi Permanent, which is an established drawcard for creative people from across the country and the world. We welcome the eclectic, boundary pushing thinkers this event inspires, positioning Sydney as a hub of innovation for the creative industries.

“Semi Permanent will provide a dynamic element to the Vivid Sydney 2023 season, contributing to our ambition to make Sydney and NSW the major events capital and premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific.”

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

festival of creativity and design semi permanent Vivid vivid 2023

Latest News

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director
  • Marketing

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director

Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director. With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was […]

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge
  • Media

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge

Are you both BINGE subscriber & regularly at a loss about anti-dandruff shampoos? Help has arrived in the form of ads.

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads

Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]

Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners
  • Technology

Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners

Pinterest has launched the Pinterest Academy, an e-learning platform helping advertisers engage and inspire their target audiences on the platform. Courses will start with the basics, covering topics such as ‘Why Pinterest?’ From there, Pinterest Academy courses will share guidance on ad formats and how to use measurement tools. Plus, they will take a look […]

LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network
  • Media

LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network

LiSTNR has had a strong start to 2023 reaffirming its position as Australia’s number one podcast network with more than 6.16 million monthly listeners in the January Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR also retained the number one podcasts in its genre, including “Hamish & Andy” as Australia’s favourite comedy podcast, “7am” with Schwartz Media […]