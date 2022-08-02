The Digital Experience: Why One Size Doesn’t Fit All

The Digital Experience: Why One Size Doesn’t Fit All
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Resolution Digital’s head of experience, Myles Humphrey, takes us through why creating a tailored customer experience is key to driving conversions and organic rankings.

There are 100s of different journeys to guide a potential customer through your digital ecosystem – however big or small – and it is our job to understand what they could be, answer questions, alleviate concerns, reduce anxiety when it arises while all the time informing and nurturing towards a clear objective.  Finally, we need to be flexible enough to understand that one size doesn’t fit all.

The question is – how do you successfully navigate each customer to the desired outcome when each customer’s needs are different? The answer is knowing your audience and being as prepared as possible.

We all deal with it every day in our normal lives. For me, the clearest example is when I pick my 2-year-old up from day care and take her home. Firstly, I’ve got to figure out who I’m dealing with; Is she the wonderful angel wanting to play in the park or is she the tired little monster who I need to inspire and motivate?

The objective is still the same: get her home, snacked, fed, bathed, read to, hugged and ultimately in bed on time – the desired objective – but the journeys are completely different. Without being flexible enough to manage her needs and having the right tools and information on hand to keep her plodding along, getting her home would be a nightmare!

Most importantly, I understand that it doesn’t all change the moment I get her through the door. I’ve learnt what mood she’s in, what has inspired her and what she needs – along with the promises I’ve made – so why wouldn’t I use all that information to build the best experience for everyone?

Now, this is clearly a super idealised day, with the reality being, there are usually plenty of dramas and distractions along the way. However, it’s my job to understand my daughter, and so armed with knowledge and the required tools I can ultimately get her to bed on time, whatever the journey. Preparation and flexibility are key. In the digital experience landscape, it is only through iteratively testing and learning that improvements can be made.

The joy of making the journey less imperfect every time creates a smoother more relaxed environment for everyone. Objectives are achieved and no one is left feeling cajoled into anything; you want the customer who didn’t realise they needed you, not the one without any interest in what you are selling. Then, if something interferes with the process, like stopping to buy milk, or friends are on their way over for a BBQ and we need to hustle, I can pull out the big guns and start to talk incentives. I’m pushing her to do what I want and so I have to offer a delicious ice cream to grease the wheels.

Ultimately sticking to your key values and messaging is the nucleus of the journey you want to achieve.

For Resolution Digital, it starts with simple keyword research (consumer demand analysis) to see what your potential customers are talking about. We then expand that to understand your customer’s wants and interests, where these overlap and how we can be flexible; that is the sweet spot where the digital assets you have influence over should play.

In a truly integrated digital marketing strategy, websites and apps, right through to your eCommerce funnel, social channels and email journeys, should be aligned and tailored to your customer’s needs.

The way to help customers along the journey is by evolving; filling gaps, adapting, constantly changing when new insights arise, creating great content and using Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO) to iterate and test hypothesis.

Next, understanding your customer – monster or angel? We help clients to segment and build bespoke journeys for their customers. From more sophisticated DXP/CDPs, or by using easy to implement CRO tools to alter experiences based on identifiers such as the paid media driving customers to site (symmetric messaging), or the content they landed on – it is accessible to all.

Finally, by understanding customers you should be creating inspiring content and journeys, tailoring experiences to extend engagement with your site, encourage loyalty, retention and build word of mouth referrals. This will all lead to three delicious cherries on top:
– Great customer experience.
– Improved organic rankings.
– Increase in conversions.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Myles Humphrey resolution digital

Latest News

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]

In-House Agency Council Announced IHAC Awards 2022 Shortlist
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

In-House Agency Council Announced IHAC Awards 2022 Shortlist

The In-House Agency Council has announced its IHAC Awards 2022 shortlist. Australia’s first award show celebrating in-house and hybrid agencies, the IHAC Awards recognise teams that have produced high-quality industry leading work from the past 12 months. Categories are Best Creative Work, Best Innovation, Best Integrated Campaign and In-House Agency of the Year. Judged by […]

In The Age Of Misinformation, How Misleading Content Impacts Digital Advertising
  • Opinion

In The Age Of Misinformation, How Misleading Content Impacts Digital Advertising

In this guest post, Integral Ad Science’s ANZ country manager Jessica Miles (lead image), looks at how deceptive content and “fake” news could all be being funded by your digital advertising budget… As ad spending continues to grow, total media ad spending is expected to approach $350 billion in 2022, making media quality assurance ever-present […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Indie Agency Bellwether Appoints Miles Mainwaring As GM & head Of Strategy
  • Advertising

Indie Agency Bellwether Appoints Miles Mainwaring As GM & head Of Strategy

Bellwether Agency has welcomed Miles Mainwaring as general manager and head of strategy. Prior to joining Bellwether, Mainwaring ran his own strategic consultancy specialising in the education sector, having formerly been partner and head of strategy at Melbourne independent agency Venus Communications, and group account director at JWT on the Ford account. Andrew Crook (left) […]

Hydralyte Awards New Launch To 72andSunny
  • Campaigns

Hydralyte Awards New Launch To 72andSunny

72andSunny has been appointed to create a new platform and campaign to launch a new product range for Hydralyte. Hydralyte is Australia’s number one oral rehydration solution, developing high quality products that rehydrate you faster than water alone, backed by scientific expertise and a philosophy that life is more enjoyable when you feel great.  72andSunny […]

Happy fashion woman carrying shopping bags and holding credit card
  • Marketing

Blackhawk Network Offers Solution To Brand Switching As Consumers Struggle With Cost Of Living

Rising interest rates and cost of living expenses are testing consumer brand loyalty like never before as consumers seek better value and restrict discretionary spending in increasingly tougher economic conditions. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, 80 per cent of Australian consumers have sought out different brands or retailers in the past 18 […]