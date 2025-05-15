The Championships, Wimbledon & ATP Tour Slated For ESPN & Disney+ In New Zealand 

The most prestigious tennis Grand Slam – The Championships, Wimbledon – along with the biggest ATP Tour tournaments are headed to ESPN, with the network securing rights for New Zealand.

Fans will be able to stream every ball of every match throughout Wimbledon via ESPN on Disney+, with comprehensive daily coverage of the biggest matches also on the ESPN channels.

The Championships 2025 Wimbledon tournament sees Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova looking to defend their titles, when the 138th edition begins on June 30th at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

ESPN on Disney+ in New Zealand will broadcast the Nitto ATP Finals and all ATP Masters 1000 tournaments plus a selection of ATP 500 events, with select coverage also available on the ESPN channels, as part of a two-year agreement.

ESPN will also broadcast the 2025 Wimbledon Championships to New Zealand viewers, the most coveted Grand Slam tournament in the tennis world.

The ATP Tour will debut on ESPN on Disney+ with the Internazionali BNL d’Italia ATP Masters 1000 from Rome, as the Tour enters its clay court swing ahead of the French Open.

Current world number one Jannik Sinner and stars Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alex De Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jack Draper are just some of the players viewers will get to see in action live on the ATP Tour.

Jannik Sinner currently leads the PIF ATP Rankings, while the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper,Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune have all claimed ATP Tour titles this season.

ESPN will follow the race all year to the Nitto ATP Finals, as well as showcasing the important ATP Tour events leading up to the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

ESPN will have live coverage of the year ending Nitto ATP Finals, the season ending championship of the ATP Tour.

The Nitto ATP Finals is the most significant tournament outside the four Grand Slams and features the top eight singles and top eight doubles teams play in the unique round-robin format before progressing to the Semi Finals and Final.

The addition of the rights to Wimbledon and the ATP Tour further enhances ESPN’s coverage of the world’s biggest sporting events, with more than 10,000+ hours of live action available on the network every year.