The Challenge For Sustainability Communicators: It’s Time For Some Good News
Alice Johnson, head of sustainability at comms agency greenHorizon, is writing for B&T here and in this opinion she steps through the challenges communicators face in 2024 to better drive Australia’s environmental progress.
“I have heard it said recently that the climate crisis is a failure of communication. We need to think about how to tell better stories.”
– Kate Dundas, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Australia
Climate crisis. There’s no doubt the words have finally gained traction in the public mind, but they’re not what’s keeping Australians awake at night. That’ll be the cost of living (or “cozzie livs”, if you believe the Macquarie Dictionary), housing, healthcare and petrol prices. With concern for the environment having “tracked down” (Ipsos Issues Monitor, Nov 2023), what can sustainability communicators do to keep environmental issues top of the agenda in 2024?
In our latest greenHorizon report ‘The 2024 Sustainability Agenda’, we surveyed some of Australia’s most influential sustainability leaders – from the UN Global Compact Australia and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation to Coles and startup Goterra – and found some key areas of consensus.
Their main message for communicators wanting to play a meaningful and effective role in the race to a more sustainable future? It’s time for positive stories.
The narrative of hope
“There is a lot of negative news out there, from global conflicts to the cost-of-living crisis and natural disasters linked to climate change,” says Justin Frank, Head of Strategy and Communications at food waste startup Goterra. Instead, “communicators need to focus on the positives and reframe the negatives into realistic opportunities. People need hope for the future as well as a clear path on how they can positively contribute to change.”
Andrew Petersen, CEO of the Business Council for Sustainable Development Australia, agrees: “While it’s essential to acknowledge the challenges, sustainability communicators should also emphasise the opportunities and successes in sustainability efforts. Framing the conversation around positive stories of innovation, impact and collaboration can inspire action and engagement.”
Less spin, more science
It might seem like a no-brainer, but rhetoric is nothing without proof points. “Right now, people want substance,” says Anna Marsden, CEO of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. “The public is crying out for communications that go beyond generalised statements.”
This means understanding and effectively communicating the science of sustainability. “Using credible data and evidence-backed narratives will help build trust and resonate with stakeholders,” adds Petersen.
At the same time, Brooke Donnelly, General Manager, Sustainability at Coles, warns against defaulting to lazy jargon. “The huge challenge facing sustainability communicators over the next year will be making technical and complex issues accessible to a broader audience,” Donnelly says. “This doesn’t mean dumbing sustainability down. Communicators have to strike the right balance between accessible and accurate.
“One strategy that I find particularly powerful is bringing a human, personal element to sustainability communications. This approach gets to the heart of how issues affect people and, ultimately, makes these abstract concepts more engaging and relevant.”
Greenwashing v green-hushing
The public appetite for less talk, more action is in large part due to widespread dialogue around greenwashing, with regulators, investors and employees alert to false or misleading claims. Kate Dundas, executive director of the UN Global Compact Australia (which promises a course on greenwashing for communications and marketing professionals early this year) says it is crucial for communicators to understand and eliminate greenwashing. But they need to do so fearlessly. In order to avoid unwanted scrutiny, many organisations have resorted to “green-hushing”, hiding or under-reporting their ESG activities or credentials. “Critically, communicators need to avoid self-censoring their messages for fear of greenwashing,” says Susan Mizrahi, Non-Executive Director of the UN Global Compact and Honorary Fellow of Melbourne Climate Futures, University of Melbourne. “Now is the time for action, not silence.”
Reporting: show & tell
With tougher new reporting requirements taking effect from July, communications professionals will need to be prepared for Scope 3 emissions – those produced in a business’s value chain outside its direct industrial processes – to be high on the agenda. It means larger companies will make the ESG credentials of their supply chains their business like never before. Disclosure, however, need not be an added burden – and can even provide opportunities for new narratives and closer engagement up and down the value chain. “Boards and companies should avoid interpreting this new annual task as a compliance exercise and instead read into the story it tells,” says Mizrahi.
Costing change
The cost of living crisis won’t be disappearing any time soon, and research shows that it has been dampening public concern about climate change and the environment. The impact of less discretionary spending on the uptake of sustainable products is also a real concern. However, Ipsos director Stuart Clark insists the transition to green energy can be framed as economically beneficial for consumers and business alike.
“The idea that living sustainably can be good for the planet and good for your pocket will be an important message in 2024,” says Clark. “There are some obvious areas where making a change can save households money. Think of installing solar and driving an EV for long-term savings, or getting an e-bike … There is a golden opportunity to highlight the instances where multiple benefits intersect to drive the behaviour change we need.”
Please login with linkedin to commentAndrew Petersen Anna Marsden Brooke Donnelly Great Barrier Reef Foundation greenHorizon Stuart Clark
Latest News
EMG & Gravity Media Combine Forces
The Boards of Directors of EMG and Gravity Media today confirmed the completion of a definitive agreement to combine their businesses. The combination of their complementary businesses creates one of the world’s largest and most significant broadcast technology and production companies. By aligning their strengths, expertise, and resources, the enlarged group will deliver an unparalleled […]
Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator
Publicis Sapient has announced an Industry Value Network (IVN) partnership with Google Cloud to launch a Retail Media Network (RMN) Accelerator. Lead image: John Costello – chief technology office, Australia at Publicis Sapient The RMN Accelerator enables clients to unlock new revenue streams and achieve full revenue potential while also improving customer engagement and experience. […]
Greenpeace France Releases Terrifying Trio Of Movie-Inspired Adverts, Via La Chose
These clever spots will have you shout "Sacre bleu!" and "Mon dieu!" in mere moments.
Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!
We are back!! Let’s kick start 2024 with the first Friday quiz of the year. Try your luck, and B&T could be sponsoring your next work drinks! How did you go? Are you hanging your head in shame, or will you be proudly hanging a 10/10 on the fridge door? Share your results with us […]
Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land
Budget airline Jetstar has apologised after a tasteless and, frankly, not particularly funny joke about the Vietnamese currency was posted to its Facebook page. The airline wrote: “Sorry but Vietnamese money being called Dong is objectively funny”. It then doubled down replying to its post saying: “And a million dong is $65 and I basically […]
Venue & Event Consultancy Venue Advantage Acquired By British Agency location:live
British live media and locations agency location:live has acquired Australian venue and events consultancy Venue Advatnage to drive its expansion into Australia. After an extensive search for a regional partner, location:live is delighted to integrate Venue Advantage Pty Ltd into its corporate family, together with its talented and growing team to expand the location:live proposition […]
Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital
Publicis Groupe ANZ has announced the appointment of Dan Tintner to lead Razorfish Australia as Managing Director. Tintner joins the Groupe after more than seven years at Deloitte Digital Australia, most recently co-leading the consultancy’s martech and adtech offering nationally as Partner for the marketing, data and technology team. He has more than 20 years’ […]
Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year
As a roll-call of the world’s best tennis players descend on Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, a special magazine celebrating the 2024 Summer of Tennis will be published through The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald this Saturday, January 13, produced by Good Weekend. It will also appear online on these mastheads, as well […]
Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions
Social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has announced the promotion of two of its key team members with Eliza Lewis appointed to the role of national sales director, overseeing its sales operation, while Lucy Ronald has been appointed head of strategy and talent. Lewis’s appointment also sees her join the leadership team of the […]
Tassie Premier Slammed For $22k Social Media Ad Spend
While his Labor opponents fume, we can't help but wonder where Rockcliff got that natty quarter-zip from.
Spikes Announces First Speakers For Its 38th Edition
Now's the time to check your passport hasn't expired if you're planning on heading to Spikes in Singapore this year.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Viewers Go Wild For Taronga Zoo
Our insatiable appetite for animals continued apace yesterday. Watching them, that is.
Coles Slashes Beef & Lamb Prices But Pressure Continues To Mount On Grocers
Work in marketing for Woolies or Coles? Now's the time to earn your dinner.
Netflix’s Ad Tier Now Boasts 23M Users Per Month
The last time we saw a growth this large, B&T had to visit the doctors.
‘SugarMamma’ Finfluencer Canna Campbell Infringed Trademark With ‘Financial Foreplay’ Podcast
Campbell's problems should remind us all to check before engaging in foreplay. Financial or otherwise.
Amazon Prime Launches Standalone Live Sports Channel In Partnership With beIN SPORTS
Amazon secures more sports, but we can't imagine it had much competition for the second tier of Scottish soccer.
Sir Martin: Advertising Facing “Cocktail Of Risk”
Sir Martin's never one to mince his words, though we are questioning his mixology on this occasion.
2024 Is HERE! You Have Just TWO Weeks To Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards
Young, talented, cool? With the B&T team firmly out of the running, you might as well throw your hat in the ring!
UK’s Fleet-Footed Ad Watchdog Bans FKA Twigs’ Calvin Klein Campaign Nearly A YEAR After Debuting
Next time your boss berates you about a missed deadline, direct them here. You're welcome.
Adland Veteran Chris Jeffares Exits SAFARI
Adland veteran Chris Jeffares has left travel specilaist production company Safari. We assume to go on Safari.
Bullfrog Promotes Katarina Matic To Creative Lead
New Year new role for Katarina Matic. B&T wonders if supplying GIFs for appointment images is a trend for 2024 as well?
Nine Returns Its Tennis Magazine Ahead Of Australian Open
Will we run out of tennis puns before the Open is over or will we keeping acing them? Stay tuned to find out.
HubSpot & TikTok Partner To Convert TikTokers Into Customers
Among the videos of dancing cats, Subway Surfers & podcast clips, we're sure there are some customers on TikTok.
AI-Generated TayTay Cooks Up A Scam In Deepfake Le Cresuet Ads
In fairness, Le Creuset sets are so expensive that we'd give our right hands AND our personal data for a Dutch oven.
eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
Musk catches the eSafety Commissioner's ire. Though he's probably more worried about his trucks always crashing.
Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
B&T's editorial team often gets by on three hours' kip - though we're normally coming straight from a night out.
Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
Not the colloquial name for a sexually transmitted disease, pickleball is apparently all the rage these days.
IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly
Typical parents, wanting a safe online experience for their younguns.
MyFitnessPal Heads To Coogee Beach To Help Sydneysiders Shift Festive Weight, Via Icon Agency
While the messages were lovely, we've never seen anyone with more than 4% body fat in the Eastern Suburbs.
Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia
Heading to the AO? Secure spare seats around you by telling fellow spectators about this prebid programmatic tech.
Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving
In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Dramatic Scenes For Home And Away’s Eden
We'd prefer to talk to our colleagues than go through Eden's recent trials and tribulations.
Albo Wants To Take A Bite Out Of Supermarket Price Mark-Ups
We think we speak for everyone saying we'd like Albo to take a swing at BWS and Liquorland prices, while he's at it.
Is Hollywood Out of Ideas? WongDoody’s James Noble On Why We Need More Originality
If anyone is able to talk about originality, it's WongDoody with its unusual name.
THE ICONIC Response That Optus Couldn’t Manage
If we were Gen Zs, we'd say THE ICONIC's response "slayed" and was, in fact, iconic. But we're not, so we won't.
“It’s Time To Leave This Country And Go Very Far Away!”- Live TV Interrupted By GUNMEN in Ecuador
Ever felt like you were staring down the barrel at work? Have some sympathy for these Ecuadorian hacks.