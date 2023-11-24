The Bushfire Foundation And Cummins&Partners Hijack Black Friday To Help Shoppers Save Big

At a time when Australians are feverishly racing to find the biggest savings on everything from fashion to furniture and toys to tech, The Bushfire Foundation is urging shoppers to reconsider what they could be saving instead.

The campaign hijacks the look and feel of typical Black Friday retail ads and content with the striking visual of what appear to be bushfire-affected items.

The campaign launched on Black Friday via TikTok, tapping into the popular unboxing trend to reveal a serious message. Influencers across a range of niches revealed their items, only to explain that “This is no ordinary unboxing, because this is no ordinary Black Friday”, before urging viewers to support The Bushfire Foundation. Each post was promoted as part of the TikTok For Good Launchpad.

The content was supported by a suite of donated digital displays and digital OOH ‘retail ads’ across the sales weekend’s top trending categories – including a burnt laptop (tech), couch (furniture), and teddy bear (toys).

“We’re heading into yet another devastating bushfire season. Lives and livelihoods have already been lost. This is a clever idea that taps into a moment when people are thinking about big savings for themselves and asks them to think about saving others. It will help raise much-needed funds so our volunteer services can continue to prepare vulnerable communities for bushfires, as well as assist the recovery of communities affected by bushfire,” said Nathan Rogers, CEO at The Bushfire Foundation.

“When we first reached out to Nathan, he took a while to respond – turned out he’d been working night shift for ambulance services. These are the kinds of big hearts behind The Bushfire Foundation. We’re honoured to do this work to raise awareness and funds for their efforts – if it prevents one home from being lost, or helps lessen the burden of one family recovering from a lost home, it’s all worthwhile,” said Heath Collins, national creative director at Cummins&Partners.

The Bushfire Foundation is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organisation that works with vulnerable families, individuals and communities within Australia to help them prepare for and recover from bushfires.

cummins&partners

Chief Creative Officer: Sean Cummins

Global CEO: Michael McConville

Head of Strategy: Phil Pickering

National Creative Director: Heath Collins

Associate Creative Director: Chris Ching

Art Director: Isabella Novak

Copywriter: Catherine Risbey

Art Director: Alice Tran

Senior Account Manager: Abby Johnson

Integrated Producer: Amy Simmons

Head of Media: Luke Maher

Media Manager: Ashley Szmerling

Design Director: Rowan Hammerton

Studio Manager: Emma Shaw

Senior Retoucher: Ed Croll

The Bushfire Foundation

CEO & Chief Commander: Nathan Rogers

TikTok

Creative Agency Partner ANZ: Smaran Jworchan

TikTok For Good Launchpad – Lead: Daniel Klug