It is that time my friends – the B&T Women In Media People’s Choice update is here!

The B&T Women In Media awards, sponsored by Are Media, recognize the exceptional female-identifying talent in media, marketing and advertising who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas, as well as those who mentor and cheer on other women.

As well as the 29 awards decided by a jury of industry experts, we also have the all-important people’s choice award which is voted for by the public – that means you.

We asked you to vote, and you didn’t disappoint, more than 17,550 of you have now opted for your winner!

So without further ado, please see the latest top 10!

1 Anjuli Patel – Seven Network 2 Rachel Fyfe – The Pistol 3 Maya Ivanovic – Palin Communications 4 Karen Song – Paramount Australia & New Zealand 5 Nina Kendall – Seven Network 6 Amye Saunders – Mindshare 7 Elizabeth Baker – Zenith Media 8 Heidi Sayers – Nine 9 Sarah Barcatta-McDougall – The Pistol 10 Samantha Villar – Nine

The person with the most votes will be crowned at our exclusive awards night taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. To see the list revealed in person – buy your tickets HERE.

Voting closes on Monday the 17th of July so there’s still time to vote! You can make our decision HERE.

Big thanks to our sponsors for making the awards happen!

Here are some key dates to put in your diary:

Key Dates

Entries open: Thursday 13th April 2023

Entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 5th June 2023

Late entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 12th June 2023

Judging period: Monday 19th June – Monday 17th July 2023

Shortlist date: Friday 21st July 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 28th July 2023

Event date: 5:30-11:30pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal