The B&T Women In Media Awards People’s Choice Poll Is Heating Up!

Are you feeling a little flushed? That’s because The voting board is heating up for the people’s Choice Category in this year’s B&T Women In Media Awards presented by Are Media.

Our People’s Choice Award is generously sponsored by the inspiring Pinterest.

To add to the drama, because we love the drama! We are also revealing, who is currently winning this very tough and fabulous race.

Don’t forget your vote counts; remember when Jessica Mauboy didn’t win Australian Idol? Don’t let that happen at this year’s Women in Media Awards.

We’ve crunched the numbers to find out the frontrunners for this prestigious title. A B&T team member was even seen using their fingers to determine who is winning! So, we are taking this very seriously.

So, who’s reigning supreme? Well, it’s getting down to the wire!

Rosie Chong has been knocked off from the top spot and has been overtaken by Sophie Belluomow, who was previously coming third. Dee Madigan has joined the top five, causing a shakeup!

Check out the latest below!

People’s Choice leaderboard

Sophie Belluomo – crybaby Productions Simone Douglas – Social Media AOK | The Duke of Brunswick Hotel Rosie Chong – Tribal Sarah Clark – Paramount ANZ Dee Madigan – Campaign Edge

Don’t agree with the results? Click HERE to have your say on who should be crowned the WIM Awards People’s Choice winner now!

Please note that you can vote for as many women as you want, but you can only vote once.

All winners for this year’s WIM Awards will be revealed at the official ceremony on Friday, 19th August 2022, at The Venue in Alexandria – expect glamour, fabulousness and booze.

Tickets Available Now.

Massive shoutout to our incredible sponsors for making the event possible!