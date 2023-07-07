The B&T Awards Are Back & There Can Only Be One Winner!

No one loves Gen Zs like B&T, so much in fact that we’ve even got a few of them on the payroll.

However, if the rumours are to be believed, the Zs are a little on the entitled side on account of the fact that at school everyone won a prize.

And that’s where the B&T Awards can be super selfish – one winner, one teary acceptance speech, one trophy and one drunk photo onstage with the Chaser boys. But lots of acclaim from colleagues and clients alike.

But to have this utterly selfish honour bestowed upon you, you need to do one of two things – have had a crazy, phenomenal, “best ever” past 12 months AND get your entries in.

Ready to go you’re that organised? Head HERE for all entry submissions.

And when exactly is the Big Dance, you may well ask? Well, mark Friday the 24th of November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for the industry night of nights. Get it in the diaries, although we don’t expect the outfit to be planned just yet. All ticket information available HERE.

KEY DATES FOR THE DIARY:

Launch/Entries open: Wednesday 21 June, 2023

Early bird tickets on sale: Wednesday 21 June, 2023

Entries close: Monday 24 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)

Late entries close: Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)

First round judging: Monday 7 August – Monday 4 September, 2023

Finalists announced: Monday 11 September, 2023

Live-judging day: Wednesday 27 September, 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 6 October, 2023

Awards night: Friday 24 November, 2023 – The Hordern Pavilion