The B&T Awards Are Back & There Can Only Be One Winner!

The B&T Awards Are Back & There Can Only Be One Winner!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



No one loves Gen Zs like B&T, so much in fact that we’ve even got a few of them on the payroll.

However, if the rumours are to be believed, the Zs are a little on the entitled side on account of the fact that at school everyone won a prize.

And that’s where the B&T Awards can be super selfish – one winner, one teary acceptance speech, one trophy and one drunk photo onstage with the Chaser boys. But lots of acclaim from colleagues and clients alike.

But to have this utterly selfish honour bestowed upon you, you need to do one of two things – have had a crazy, phenomenal, “best ever” past 12 months AND get your entries in.

Ready to go you’re that organised? Head HERE for all entry submissions.

And when exactly is the Big Dance, you may well ask? Well, mark Friday the 24th of November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion for the industry night of nights. Get it in the diaries, although we don’t expect the outfit to be planned just yet. All ticket information available HERE.

KEY DATES FOR THE DIARY:

Launch/Entries open: Wednesday 21 June, 2023

Early bird tickets on sale: Wednesday 21 June, 2023

Entries close: Monday 24 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)

Late entries close: Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)

First round judging: Monday 7 August – Monday 4 September, 2023

Finalists announced: Monday 11 September, 2023

Live-judging day: Wednesday 27 September, 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 6 October, 2023

Awards night: Friday 24 November, 2023 – The Hordern Pavilion

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

B&T Awards 2023

Latest News

Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
  • Marketing

Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge

Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
  • Marketing

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies

Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]

Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM
  • Marketing

Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM

Triple M Limestone Coast will move to the FM dial this month, broadcasting from a new frequency at 90.5 FM. 5SE Limestone Coast, as Triple M was then known, was switched on at 963AM at 7:30pm Saturday 3 July, 1937. Since then, the station has transitioned to Triple M and remained on its AM frequency, […]

Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches
  • Technology

Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches

AdMatch, a new streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform and the latest home-grown ad tech startup, launches today by the founders of independent media agency AdUnion. AdMatch, which is Australian owned, provides brands with exact match optimisation data for streaming TV campaigns which can now be deployed by any media team or advertiser seeking optimal […]

Deauville, France - MAY 26, 2011 : Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg participates to a conference about web technologies during the french G8 in the north of France with the Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Hiroshi Mikitani, founder of Rakuten, the Businessman in advertising Maurice Levy and the Orange CEO Eric Richard.
  • Technology

Canadian Government & Corporations Pull Meta Ad Dollars In Row Over News Payments

The Canadian government and some of the country’s major corporations have suspended all advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s decision to block access to news links in the region. (Lead image: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) Meta’s drastic decision to block access to news follows a row between the company and the country over payments […]

Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community
  • Marketing

Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community

SYDNEY Powerhouse is proud to announce that it will establish a major new partnership with First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors. The partnership will support the ongoing community-led event Blak Powerhouse which will be presented on January 26 each year for Blak generations to come. The partnership will also feature the documentation of each […]

Delicious Delivers Record Audience
  • Marketing

Delicious Delivers Record Audience

delicious., Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand, achieved its largest digital audience on record in May, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for May 2023. delicious.com.au delivered an audience of 1.696 million, up 34.3 per cent month-on-month, and 17 million page views for the month of May. The delicious. audience has extended […]