The Benevolent Society Empowers Aussies To Live Life Their Way In Latest Brand Campaign

The Benevolent Society has launched its second integrated brand campaign in collaboration with Jack Nimble. The uplifting stories, created and produced by the hybrid agency, aim to raise awareness about The Benevolent Society’s comprehensive support services.



In the second iteration of the campaign, the stories reimagined Aussie rock royalty Spiderbait and their iconic track ‘Calypso’, creating an instrumental version inspired by the experiences of The Benevolent Society’s clients.

The integrated campaign airs across TV, BVOD, out-of-home, print, digital, and social. It follows a series of everyday Aussies highlighting how The Benevolent Society’s programs and services empower people to live life on their terms. The stories feature an elderly man working with a physiotherapist to keep tending his garden, an autistic school child receiving speech therapy, and a First Nations family finding solace in a community hub centre.

Lisa Hresc, director of communications & engagement at The Benevolent Society, said the second instalment of the brand campaign continued to highlight the organisation’s mission to provide services and support to those in need by valuing each person’s story and their goals.

“Our services empower people to live their lives, their way,” said Hresc. “The campaign illustrates how The Benevolent Society lives out our value of optimism and our approach to positive, strengths-based practices. It positions us as a contemporary option for people looking for excellent and innovative disability, aged care, and family services”.

Taylor Thornton, creative director at Jack Nimble, said that the campaign showcases commitment to standing out in a crowded category.

“We felt that charity content can drift into the depressing and spend too much time on the problem, but we wanted to continue to celebrate the skilled staff and carers and show how they empower their clients. We wanted to continue to challenge assumptions in the category by featuring a child with a non-visual disability receiving speech pathology for their autism, giving them the confidence to connect and communicate with their friends at school,” explained Thornton.

