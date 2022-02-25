The Beckham’s Youngest Son Cruz Is Going Viral For A Photoshoot That Some Are Calling “Scary!” & Others Are Calling “Cool!”

Victoria and David Beckham’s seventeen-year-old son Cruz Beckham is going viral because of a racy photoshoot that has the internet divided.

The Beckhams are practically royalty, before there was Harry and Megan there was soccer and The Spice Girls. Naturally, as their children grow up the attention has turned to them.

Their eldest son Romeo is becoming a celebrity chef, who use to date the actress, Chloe Mortez and now their youngest son Cruz is heading into modelling – the usual career choice for a celebrity offspring!

However, when Victora shared a photo of Cruz from a shoot he did for I.D Magazine, the internet lost its mind.

Victoria shared the professional photo of Cruz with pink hair, shirtless and in what appears to be his underwear or maybe shorts? On Instagram with the caption, “Big first day as a 17-year-old! @cruzbeckham for @i_d, so proud ❤️”

However, the comments section kicked off, while one person commented, “So happy for him. Fabulous. ❤️🔥” another user commented, “That’s scary. So sad,” and their widely different viewpoints echo the divide it has created on the internet.

With plenty of people on Twitter weighing and suggesting that the photoshoot is sexualising an underage boy. While some people on Instagram dubbed the photoshoot as just, “cool!”

That picture of Cruz Beckham on the cover of ID reminds me of the time The Sun newspaper – 39 years ago yesterday – featured a topless 16-year-old Samantha Fox on Page 3. Young people have been sexualised in the media for a long time and often with the help of their parents. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) February 23, 2022

The magazine cover/pictures posted of Cruz Beckham for his 17th birthday (so taken when he was 16 most likely) are fuckin weird. What whacko thinks taking a picture of a minor with his trousers by his ankles is a good idea? I’ll give you a hint.. starts with p and ends with do. — Paige🌚 (@P4lG3B0I) February 21, 2022

Why is it socially acceptable for Cruz Beckham to be taking photos In his underwear/grabbing his crotch/clearly showing he has tattoos under age when he was 16 when the photos were taken?!😬 and why is Victoria hyping them? He’s a child #cruzbeckham #victoriabeckham #hollywood — Lex (@Llexxbee) February 21, 2022

There’s no doubt the public is always fascinated by a celebrity offspring. What parent do they look like? What was it like growing up so privileged? So this is new nothing, however, the completely spilt reaction to the photoshoot shows that times are changing.