The Beckham’s Youngest Son Cruz Is Going Viral For A Photoshoot That Some Are Calling “Scary!” & Others Are Calling “Cool!”
Mary Madigan
Victoria and David Beckham’s seventeen-year-old son Cruz Beckham is going viral because of a racy photoshoot that has the internet divided.

The Beckhams are practically royalty, before there was Harry and Megan there was soccer and The Spice Girls. Naturally, as their children grow up the attention has turned to them.

Their eldest son Romeo is becoming a celebrity chef, who use to date the actress, Chloe Mortez and now their youngest son Cruz is heading into modelling – the usual career choice for a celebrity offspring!

However, when Victora shared a photo of Cruz from a shoot he did for I.D Magazine, the internet lost its mind.

Victoria shared the professional photo of Cruz with pink hair, shirtless and in what appears to be his underwear or maybe shorts? On Instagram with the caption, “Big first day as a 17-year-old! @cruzbeckham for @i_d, so proud ❤️” 

 

 

However, the comments section kicked off, while one person commented, “So happy for him. Fabulous. ❤️🔥” another user commented, “That’s scary. So sad,” and their widely different viewpoints echo the divide it has created on the internet. 

With plenty of people on Twitter weighing and suggesting that the photoshoot is sexualising an underage boy. While some people on Instagram dubbed the photoshoot as just, “cool!”

There’s no doubt the public is always fascinated by a celebrity offspring. What parent do they look like? What was it like growing up so privileged? So this is new nothing, however, the completely spilt reaction to the photoshoot shows that times are changing.

