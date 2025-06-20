The Atticism Founder Sophie Muir Launches Female Agency Incubator

Sophie Muir, Founder of Maven PR and Managing Director of The Atticism, has today launched Muir Ventures, a marketing and communications business incubator and accelerator that works with female entrepreneurs to create new marketing and communications agencies and to grow and scale existing ones.

After successfully growing her own company, Muir has founded Muir Ventures with a mission to support female agency founders and increase the presence, power, and performance of female led marketing and communications businesses.

Muir Ventures believes that women bring distinctive strengths to the industry and that more women in leadership is not just good for business, it’s vital for the future of marketing and communications.

The organisation provides the funding, mentorship and resources needed to help founders launch new agencies or support established ones to thrive. Muir Ventures works with agencies that specialise in any aspect of the marketing industry, from Public

Relations to Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Content Production, Experiential and Events, Public Affairs and Advertising.

Muir Ventures will headhunt talent and is also asking female entrepreneurs who want to build or grow agencies to put themselves forward. The organisation offers four core programs:

Agency Builder – for launching new marketing and communications agencies

Momentum – for scaling and expanding existing agencies

Mentorship & Advisory – for one-on-one and strategic guidance throughout the founder journey

The initial goal of Muir Ventures is to help launch, grow, or transform 10–12 agencies annually, with a strong focus on long-term sustainability, profitability, and leadership development.

Sophie Muir, Founder of Muir Ventures commented: “Muir Ventures believes in the massive potential of Australia’s female marketing entrepreneurs and has been created to support them to launch and grow their agencies. Women have been historically under-represented at leadership levels in business, so Muir Ventures seeks to address this.”

“We want to see more women at the helm of agencies, owning their impact, shaping culture, and running high-performance businesses that reflect their values and their vision. As we know, the gender pay gap is still alive and well in many agencies, so many women are going out on their own to address their own earning potential. This isn’t just about fixing a gap. It’s about fuelling an industry-wide evolution led by women”, she added.