Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges
Being judgemental gets a bad rep, but here at B&T we believe being judgemental is a good thing. Judgement raises the bar of standard and has us all striving harder to avoid the cold, hard glare of negative judgement.
This is why we would like to give a HUGE thankyou to our B&T Women In Media judges. Sponsored by the wonderful Are Media, the B&T Women In Media Awards celebrates the hard-working female-identifying talent across the media, marketing and advertising industry.
The awards could not go ahead, however, were it not for our army of dedicated judges carefully going through the entries. Our judges give up their free time to sort through the entries and raise the collective standard of our industry.
So a HUGE thank you to you all!
And without further ado here are our fabulous judges:
Aimee Buchanan, GroupM
Alex Hayes, Clear Hayes
Alex Rienecker, Swisse Wellness / H&H Group
Alisia Muscat, AKQA
Alon Abraham, TAG
Anais Read, Ogilvy Australia
Andrew Cook, Are Media
Andrew Holford, Reprise Digital
Andrew Pascoe, Hatched
Anna Camuglia, Match and Wood
Annabelle Gigliotti, Organic PR
Anny Havercroft, TikTok
Ant Melder, Cocogun
Asier Carazo, Atomic 212
Audrey Michelin, OpenX Technologies
Aussie Merciadez, Komo Technology
Belinda Drew, The Monkeys – part of Accenture Song
Ben Pellow, Forbes Australia
Benjamin Hillman, Amazon Web Services
Benton Goodbrand, Resolution Digital
Brigitte Slattery, Samsung Ads
Carmela Soares, Meta
Cath Palfreyman, Sushi Sushi
Catherine Rushton, This Is Flow
Chloe Alsop, Western United FC/Western Melbourne Group
Chloe Jones, Princess Cruises
Chris Colter, Initiative
Chris Howatson, Howatson+Co
Clare Morton, Are Media
Clare Stewart-Hunter, Gemba
Dalton Henshaw, Bullfrog Media
Damian Pincus, The Works
Dan Richardson, Yahoo
Dee Madigan, Campaign Edge
Edwina Brook, History Will Be Kind
Elise Wright, Are Media
Elizabeth Harper, Intuit – QuickBooks Australia
Esther Clerehan, CLEREHAN
Gareth Duddington, Elevate Communication
Garth Moring, Bohemia
Gavin Chimes, Howatson+Co
Gavin Mcleod, CHEP Network
Gaye Steele, Wisdom Brands
Gayle While, Host / Havas
Genevieve Hoey, 72andsunny
Georgia Woodurne, Azerion
Graham Alvarez-Jarratt, Graham Alvarez-Jarratt
Greg Graham, The Nest Consultancy
Hayley Monteiro, PHD
Ian Edwards, Wavemaker
Inbal Costis, Outbrain
Iris Chan, Autodesk
James Ledger, The Client Relationship Consultancy
James Neale, Activation Union
James Rawlings, OMD
James Rollin, Squarespace
Jamie Barbour, Lion Australia
Jane Caro ,Jane Caro
Jane Huxley, Are Media
Jane Merrick, Intuit
Jarrod Price, RACQ
Jasmin Bedir, INNOCEAN
Jason Tonelli, Zenith
Jeremy Cabral, Finder
Jo McAlister, Initiative
Joao Braga, Wunderman Thompson
Jonas Jaanimagi, IAB Australia
Jonelle Lawrence, Clear Hayes
Joseph Pardillo, Ryval Media
Jules Hall, The Hallway
Julia Vargiu, New Business Methodology
Julia Zaetta, Harris Farms Markets
Julie Cooper, AZK Media
Karen Holmes, Are Media
Kate Smailes, Red Havas and Havas Blvd
Kimberly Bartkowski, IBM Consulting
Kirsty Muddle, Dentsu
Krystyna Frassetto, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Lauren Shelley, Akcelo
Lauren Swidenbank, Cali Social
Liam Loan-Lack, CMC Markets
Lisa Harries, News Corp Australia
Lottie Laws, Pinterest
Lucy Dowling, Resolution Digital/OMG
Marcellina Mardian, Code Like a Girl
Mari Kauppinen, The Marketing Practice
Maria Grivas, Mindshare
Mark Gretton, CHEP Network
Matt Geersen, Connecting Plots
Matt Herbert, Tracksuit
Michael Hilliard, “Boardwalk Pictures Australia ”
Michelle Hampton, WiredCo.
Michelle Turchini, Apparent
Miranda Ward, Dentsu
Mish Fletcher, IPG
Naomi Gorringe, Southern Cross Austereo
Nick Simkins, Finch
Nicole Jauncey, Abel
Nicole Papoutsis, Marketing Consultant – sole trader
Nicole Prior, Xandr/Microsoft
Olivia Longson, Lounge Lovers
Olly Taylor, Havas Creative Group Australia
Pamela Meagher, Digital Marketing Consultant
Paul Hutchison, Bohemia
Paul Sinkinson, Analytics Partners
Phil Smith, Apparent
Pip Smart, Revolver
Pippa Berlocher, EssenceMediaCom
Puneeta Chellaramani, KPMG
Rashell Habib, Paramount
Rebecca Den, Braber Hatched
Rebecca Newton, eBay
Rebecca Tos, Havas Media & Rebecca Tos Advisory
Richard Woods, BMF
Rikki Burns, Marketforce
Rochelle Burbury, Southern Cross Austereo
Rosie Baker, GroupM
Sally Powell, Kaimera
Sam Buchanan, IMAA
Sam Cousins, The Media Store
Samantha Smith, Resolution Digital
Sara Lappage, QMS
Sarah McGregor, Dentsu Creative
Sarah Pelecanos, TwentyTwo Digital
Scott Laird, GroupM
Sebastian Vizor, The Royals
Sev Griffiths, Bohemia
Sharyn Keller, Initiative
Sophie Price, EssenceMediacom
Sophie Whincop, Channel Factory
Sorrel Osborne, Playground xyz
Stephanie Famolaro, ANZ
Stephen Molloy, Lomah Studios
Stephen Wright, TrinityP3
Stevie Douglas Neal, EssenceMediaCom
Sue Ralston, Einsteinz Communications
Sun Kim, Resolution Digital
Tara Ford, The Monkeys
Tiffany Dunk, Are Media
Tom Davies, Rufus, powered by Initiative
Tom Sander, HerdMSL
Vanessa Doake, Art Processors
Vanessa Nicol, Dentsu Creative
Victoria Harrison, The Exposure Co.
Virginia Hyland, Havas Media
Virginia Scully, Hatched Media
Vix Berthinussen, Google
Warwick Taylor, Zenith Media
Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark
Zoe Johnson, WooliesX
And another thank you to our sponsors, without whom, the awards couldn’t happen.
