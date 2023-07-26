Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges

Being judgemental gets a bad rep, but here at B&T we believe being judgemental is a good thing. Judgement raises the bar of standard and has us all striving harder to avoid the cold, hard glare of negative judgement.

This is why we would like to give a HUGE thankyou to our B&T Women In Media judges. Sponsored by the wonderful Are Media, the B&T Women In Media Awards celebrates the hard-working female-identifying talent across the media, marketing and advertising industry.

The awards could not go ahead, however, were it not for our army of dedicated judges carefully going through the entries. Our judges give up their free time to sort through the entries and raise the collective standard of our industry.

So a HUGE thank you to you all!

P.S. If you’d like to attend the awards you can buy your tickets HERE.

And without further ado here are our fabulous judges:

Aimee Buchanan, GroupM

Alex Hayes, Clear Hayes

Alex Rienecker, Swisse Wellness / H&H Group

Alisia Muscat, AKQA

Alon Abraham, TAG

Anais Read, Ogilvy Australia

Andrew Cook, Are Media

Andrew Holford, Reprise Digital

Andrew Pascoe, Hatched

Anna Camuglia, Match and Wood

Annabelle Gigliotti, Organic PR

Anny Havercroft, TikTok

Ant Melder, Cocogun

Asier Carazo, Atomic 212

Audrey Michelin, OpenX Technologies

Aussie Merciadez, Komo Technology

Belinda Drew, The Monkeys – part of Accenture Song

Ben Pellow, Forbes Australia

Benjamin Hillman, Amazon Web Services

Benton Goodbrand, Resolution Digital

Brigitte Slattery, Samsung Ads

Carmela Soares, Meta

Cath Palfreyman, Sushi Sushi

Catherine Rushton, This Is Flow

Chloe Alsop, Western United FC/Western Melbourne Group

Chloe Jones, Princess Cruises

Chris Colter, Initiative

Chris Howatson, Howatson+Co

Clare Morton, Are Media

Clare Stewart-Hunter, Gemba

Dalton Henshaw, Bullfrog Media

Damian Pincus, The Works

Dan Richardson, Yahoo

Dee Madigan, Campaign Edge

Edwina Brook, History Will Be Kind

Elise Wright, Are Media

Elizabeth Harper, Intuit – QuickBooks Australia

Esther Clerehan, CLEREHAN

Gareth Duddington, Elevate Communication

Garth Moring, Bohemia

Gavin Chimes, Howatson+Co

Gavin Mcleod, CHEP Network

Gaye Steele, Wisdom Brands

Gayle While, Host / Havas

Genevieve Hoey, 72andsunny

Georgia Woodurne, Azerion

Graham Alvarez-Jarratt, Graham Alvarez-Jarratt

Greg Graham, The Nest Consultancy

Hayley Monteiro, PHD

Ian Edwards, Wavemaker

Inbal Costis, Outbrain

Iris Chan, Autodesk

James Ledger, The Client Relationship Consultancy

James Neale, Activation Union

James Rawlings, OMD

James Rollin, Squarespace

Jamie Barbour, Lion Australia

Jane Caro ,Jane Caro

Jane Huxley, Are Media

Jane Merrick, Intuit

Jarrod Price, RACQ

Jasmin Bedir, INNOCEAN

Jason Tonelli, Zenith

Jeremy Cabral, Finder

Jo McAlister, Initiative

Joao Braga, Wunderman Thompson

Jonas Jaanimagi, IAB Australia

Jonelle Lawrence, Clear Hayes

Joseph Pardillo, Ryval Media

Jules Hall, The Hallway

Julia Vargiu, New Business Methodology

Julia Zaetta, Harris Farms Markets

Julie Cooper, AZK Media

Karen Holmes, Are Media

Kate Smailes, Red Havas and Havas Blvd

Kimberly Bartkowski, IBM Consulting

Kirsty Muddle, Dentsu

Krystyna Frassetto, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

Lauren Shelley, Akcelo

Lauren Swidenbank, Cali Social

Liam Loan-Lack, CMC Markets

Lisa Harries, News Corp Australia

Lottie Laws, Pinterest

Lucy Dowling, Resolution Digital/OMG

Marcellina Mardian, Code Like a Girl

Mari Kauppinen, The Marketing Practice

Maria Grivas, Mindshare

Mark Gretton, CHEP Network

Matt Geersen, Connecting Plots

Matt Herbert, Tracksuit

Michael Hilliard, “Boardwalk Pictures Australia ”

Michelle Hampton, WiredCo.

Michelle Turchini, Apparent

Miranda Ward, Dentsu

Mish Fletcher, IPG

Naomi Gorringe, Southern Cross Austereo

Nick Simkins, Finch

Nicole Jauncey, Abel

Nicole Papoutsis, Marketing Consultant – sole trader

Nicole Prior, Xandr/Microsoft

Olivia Longson, Lounge Lovers

Olly Taylor, Havas Creative Group Australia

Pamela Meagher, Digital Marketing Consultant

Paul Hutchison, Bohemia

Paul Sinkinson, Analytics Partners

Phil Smith, Apparent

Pip Smart, Revolver

Pippa Berlocher, EssenceMediaCom

Puneeta Chellaramani, KPMG

Rashell Habib, Paramount

Rebecca Den, Braber Hatched

Rebecca Newton, eBay

Rebecca Tos, Havas Media & Rebecca Tos Advisory

Richard Woods, BMF

Rikki Burns, Marketforce

Rochelle Burbury, Southern Cross Austereo

Rosie Baker, GroupM

Sally Powell, Kaimera

Sam Buchanan, IMAA

Sam Cousins, The Media Store

Samantha Smith, Resolution Digital

Sara Lappage, QMS

Sarah McGregor, Dentsu Creative

Sarah Pelecanos, TwentyTwo Digital

Scott Laird, GroupM

Sebastian Vizor, The Royals

Sev Griffiths, Bohemia

Sharyn Keller, Initiative

Sophie Price, EssenceMediacom

Sophie Whincop, Channel Factory

Sorrel Osborne, Playground xyz

Stephanie Famolaro, ANZ

Stephen Molloy, Lomah Studios

Stephen Wright, TrinityP3

Stevie Douglas Neal, EssenceMediaCom

Sue Ralston, Einsteinz Communications

Sun Kim, Resolution Digital

Tara Ford, The Monkeys

Tiffany Dunk, Are Media

Tom Davies, Rufus, powered by Initiative

Tom Sander, HerdMSL

Vanessa Doake, Art Processors

Vanessa Nicol, Dentsu Creative

Victoria Harrison, The Exposure Co.

Virginia Hyland, Havas Media

Virginia Scully, Hatched Media

Vix Berthinussen, Google

Warwick Taylor, Zenith Media

Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark

Zoe Johnson, WooliesX

And another thank you to our sponsors, without whom, the awards couldn’t happen.