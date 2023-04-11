TerryWhite Chemmart Launches New Brand Platform ‘Dedicated to Care’ Via VMLY&R

TerryWhite Chemmart (TWC), in collaboration with VMLY&R, has unveiled a new brand platform that embodies the caring spirit of its pharmacists.

‘Dedicated to Care’ celebrates TWC’s decades-long dedication to providing expert healthcare advice and the long-term community connections fostered between pharmacist teams and their customers. The new promise highlights TWC’s commitment to providing essential care across customers’ lives – realised from childhood through to adulthood – supporting each customer through changing and often complex health needs with the best possible service.

The brand campaign is backed up by spots demonstrating TWC’s dedication to care in different ways: myTWC, the brand’s holistic eScripts and digital health app. Customers can use this to manage medications & health bookings, such as vaccinations for COVID-19 , flu and travel; and Care Clinics: state-of-the-art consultation rooms for private and deeper conversation, being rolled out across the TWC store network.

Nick Munroe, executive general manager at TWC, said: “Our pharmacy teams have long been pillars in their communities; some having been in their pharmacies for decades. In creating our new brand promise, we have worked closely with our network partner advisory group to ensure it portrays the work they and their teams do daily.”

After extensive customer research and analysis, TerryWhite Chemmart launched the campaign at their national conference on the Gold Coast to over 800 pharmacy staff and 80 supplier partners, showcasing its importance within the organisation’s strategy for success. From March onward, TWC’s new ‘Dedicated to Care’ campaign will roll out to provide an all-encompassing multi-platform campaign. With TVCs, digital banners, social media content, and a presence across in-store locations throughout the rollout – no matter where customers engage with TWC, the new platform and promise will reach everyone.