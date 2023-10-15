Tennis Australia Unveils “Hit Different” Campaign In First Work From BMF

Ahead of the Australian Open in January, Tennis Australia has launched its new brand platform ‘Hits Different’, celebrating the unique way Aussies play and watch tennis.

Created by BMF, the long-term brand platform will be rolled out across all Tennis Australia’s events and participation initiatives including The Australian Open.

The campaign Australian Open 2024 is the first campaign to launch under the new ‘Hits Different’ brand platform.

The Australian Open campaign – which will air across TV, BVOD, OOH, Social, Digital, and owned channels – highlights the contrast between the competitiveness and relaxed social atmosphere of Aussie tennis, which is what separates it from the rest of the world.

‘Hits Different’ is the first work from creative agency BMF since winning the coveted account in May.

Britt Wickes, Tennis Australia’s head of event marketing said: “Australians don’t take themselves too seriously, but we take sport very seriously indeed. By mirroring this cultural truth in ‘Hits Different’ and adding the dimension of competitiveness to playfulness and inclusivity, we’re celebrating the Australian way of playing tennis and the role it plays in Aussie culture.”

Alex Derwin, chief creative officer at BMF, said: “Sport, entertainment, glamour, lobster rolls – what more could you want from a client? And what a client they’ve been. Since day one we’ve had a shared ambition for the work and an open and honest conversations at all levels of our business. We’re very proud of this campaign, and super excited for everything tennis that’s to come.”

CREDITS:

Client: Tennis Australia

Chief Commercial Officer: Cedric Cornelis

Head of Events Marketing: Britt Wickes

Head of Tennis Brand Marketing: Carly Duncan

Marketing Manager: Romina D’Amico

Marketing Manager: Kathleen Orlowski

Creative Agency: BMF

Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin

Creative Director: Casey Schweikert and Rees Steel

Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice

Design Lead: Matty Hughes

Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi

Group Planning Director: Thomasine Burnap

Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle

Client Services Director: Edward Hughes

Senior Account Director: Rebekah O’Grady

Account Manager: Lewis Chan

Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer

Agency Producer: Jess Vella

Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley

Production Director: Karen Liddle

Finished Artist Stacey Harrad Chantler

Production Company: Buck

Executive Creative Director: Gareth O’Brien

Associate Creative Director: Luke Saunders

Senior Art Director: Sam Scopelitti

Executive Producer: Erica Ford

Senior Producer: Jordan Howes

Music & Sound Production: Otis

Media: PHD Melbourne