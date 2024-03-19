Temple & Webster Opens Applications For The Chief Cushiness Officer: The Job Offering You $20K To Literally Sit On Your Arse

Temple & Webster, has today launched a national search for Australia’s first Chief Cushiness Officer.

The role will see the successful candidate earn $20,000 for 20 days of work to test 200 seats from within Temple & Webster’s extensive range of over 200,000 furniture and homeware items. This will roughly equate to $100 per sitting.

The chief cushiness officer (CCO) will become the ultimate authority on comfort, diving into Temple & Webster’s range of Sofas and Armchairs to share their Cushiness Rating on the brand’s social media and digital channels.

“We’re looking for someone who relishes relaxing to help our customers understand what makes a sensational seat and to guide them on the various degrees of cushiness in our range,” said Temple & Webster head of design & product development, Roger Wei.

“Our customers tell us they love the convenience of browsing lots of different options in one place and creating the Chief Cushiness Officer role allows us to give our customers comfort in shopping for the cushiest furniture online. They want assurance that their seating will be comfortable enough for snuggling with a partner, or meet the needs of their household. With the insight from our Chief Cushiness Officer, we will create a new way of defining comfort for the millions of people who visit our site,” said Wei.

The successful candidate should be ready to sink into the cushiest job ever. Duties will include lounging on sofas, testing comfort levels, and ensuring seats are perfect for all the activities that Aussies use their sofas for most, based on research of over 1,000 Australians.

“Our recent survey found on average people spend 3.3 hours a day enjoying their favourite seat. Our Chief Cushiness Officer will test sofas and armchairs against activities Aussies enjoy most, including expected activities like watching TV, as well as the less common activities like crashing on the sofa after a big night out,” said Wei.

Aussies are master multi-taskers when it comes to sofa time – with 93 per cent watching TV, 73 per cent using the sofa for mealtimes, and 65 per cent scrolling through social media. A bold one in five (20 per cent) are turning their lounging spot into a love den, although it appears more men are getting frisky with one in five being amorous on the sofa, compared to 15 per cent for women.

On the other end of the scale, over one in ten admitted that they sleep on their sofa after being kicked out of bed by their partner or kids. Millennials and Gen X were the most likely to end up on the couch, compared to just 4% of Baby Boomers.

“The data shows Australians aren’t able to enjoy their sofas as much as they would like, with housework and long working hours keeping them from putting their feet up. Although one in three Aussies surveyed proudly celebrate that nothing prevents them from making the most of their sofa, it’s important that our seating meets everyone’s needs,” said Wei.

The research provides a key set of criteria for the Chief Cushiness Officer to test, with of course, comfort is the top factor followed by size and functionality and stylish design being among the most highly prized aspects of a sofa, according to respondents.

Would-be Chief Cushiness Officers can apply at www.templeandwebster.com.au/cushy by submitting a 30-second video explaining their criteria and techniques for how they would assess cushiness, with extra points for creative flair. Applications for Australia’s first Chief Cushiness Officer close at 11:59pm Tuesday, 9th April.

The successful candidate will conduct their cushy duties at the award-winning Temple & Webster Head Office in the heart of St Peters, Sydney, over 20 days in a six-month period.

“If you know your feather from your foam and have a passion for plushness, we want you to apply for the role of Australia’s first Chief Cushiness Officer,” concludes Wei.