Telstra & Herpes Fly The Flag For Australasia In Final Cannes Lions Awards

The final round of trophies have been handed out at Cannes Lions this evening and, yet again, Telstra’s ‘Better on a better network’ by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and the ‘Best Pace In The World To Have Herpes’ for the NZ Herpes Foundation by Sydney’s Finch and Auckland’s Motion Sickness top the pile from among the Antipodean entries.

The two campaigns picked gold Film Lions. ‘Better On A Better Network’ picked up the Film Craft Grand Prix earlier in the week, too. While ‘Best Place In The World To Have Herpes’ picked up the Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good.

Droga5’s ‘The Comments Section’ for the Meat & Livestock Association picked up a Silver Film Lion.

Clem’s ‘Go Further’ for 7-Eleven Mobil Fuels and Telstra’s ‘Together For Christmas’ again by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, picked up Bronze Film Lions.

Film Grands Prix

The first Film Grand Prix went to the UK’s Channel 4 for ‘Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?’.

Sixty per cent of people watch the Paralympics to see athletes “overcoming disabilities”. Channel 4 wanted to challenge audience attitudes towards Paralympians. The film showed how they face the same brutal forces as any elite athlete but also called out the audience on their, at times, condescending view of para-sport. By the end, 79 per cent thought the Paralympics were as exciting as the Olympics.

Jury President Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Film is where we tell our most human stories. Raw, authentic lived experiences that the audience can feel and connect with at an emotional level. Our Grands Prix are brilliant examples.

“The Paralympic film from Channel 4 is an incredibly powerful, visceral film, using both real and surreal imagery, extraordinary editing and sound to make us truly feel the film and connect us to the message. Its impact is felt in the heart, the gut and the mind.”

The second Grand Prix was won for ‘The Final Copy of Ilon Specht’ for L’Oréal Paris, by McCann, Paris.

Fifty years after ‘Because I’m Worth It’ was written, its meaning had been eroded by time. This 17-minute documentary tells the untold story of Ilon Specht, the 23-year-old copywriter who wrote “Because I’m Worth It” in 1973, the first beauty ad voiced by a woman, turning the slogan into a living statement of self-worth.

Jury President, Kate Stanners commented: “Ilon resonated with us all. A brand telling a very timely story that authenticates and validates its core brand purpose: to champion women. It’s a masterful film that draws us into the wonderful life story of Ilon, the author of the campaign ‘Because I’m worth it’. It’s perfect filmmaking keeps us watching, and its humanity lives with us long after the end.”

The Grand Prix for Good

The Jury awarded the Grand Prix for Good to ‘The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes’.

Judy John, global CCO, Edelman and Jury President, said: “Brave, outrageously creative, wildly ambitious and educational are not the usual combination of words you will find to describe the Grand Prix for Good. The title of the campaign, ‘Make New Zealand the Best Place to have Herpes’ by The New Zealand Herpes Foundation says it all. Often overlooked, this campaign played into their national pride, to unite the county in eliminating the herpes stigma as a way to restore our self-esteem, reclaim international glory, and boost patriotism.”

Australia and New Zealand didn’t fare quite as well in the other categories, however.

Sustainable Development Goals Lion

While ‘Best Place In The World To Have Herpes’ also notched a Bronze Lion in the Sustainable Development Goals category, it was the only Antipodean trophy. The Grand Prix went to ‘The Amazon Greenventory’ for Natura by DDB Sao Paulo.

Natura used AI and drones to conduct the largest tree inventory in Amazon history – 400 km² mapped in just six months. It identified 30,000 trees with cosmetic potential and empowered local communities by improving harvesting methods, boosting incomes and deepening their connection to the land. Natura aims to preserve 3 million hectares of forest by 2030.

Josy Paul, jury president and chairperson and CCO of BBDO India, commented: “Good work informs. Great work transforms. That’s exactly what the SDG Jury saw in Natura’s ‘Amazon Greenventory’. It wasn’t just impressive, it was transformational. This groundbreaking initiative challenged the belief that profit in the Amazon must come at the cost of deforestation. A powerful demonstration that sustainable profit can come from innovation, not destruction. It’s work that doesn’t just create impressions but leaves a lasting impression on the world.”

Dan Wieden Titanium Lion

In the Dan Wieden Titanium Lion, the top award from the entire festival, Publicis Conseil Paris won the Grand Prix for ‘Three Words’ for Axa. Finch’s ’36 Months’ created with Supermassive was shortlisted but not awarded.

The Axa campaign saw the three words “and domestic violence” being added to AXA’s home insurance contract in France. When a victim calls the emergency number, she is immediately relocated and supported.

Jury President John also said: “‘Three Words’ can change the world. This year’s Titanium Grand Prix didn’t just change insurance policies, it helped women literally escape domestic violence. These three simple words in a contract changed their lives, their outcomes, and an industry. In insurance contracts, words matter and with the simple addition of ‘and domestic violence’, AXA turned a contract into a lifeline, giving women the freedom to leave abusive relationships and handing the entire industry a clear roadmap for reform while significantly impacting their business.

“When the Titanium Jury set out to find a Grand Prix idea, we wanted the first domino in a movement. ‘Three Words’ was that idea, and our decision was instant and unanimous. In all my years judging at Cannes Lions, I’ve never seen a Jury align so completely, so quickly.”

Glass Lion

In the Glass Lion category, there was only one Antipodean entry shortlisted, ‘The University of Dyslexic Thinking’ created by DDB Melbourne and New York and Collider for Virgin.

However, it didn’t make the grade for the final trophies. The Grand Prix went to Ogilvy London and Dove for ‘Real Beauty: How A Soap Brand Created A Global Self-Esteem Movement’.

Glass Lion jury president KR Liu, global head of product innovation and marketing partnerships for platforms and devices at Google had this to say: “This year’s Grand Prix winner was selected because it moved beyond awareness to deliver consistent, measurable, societal impact. It showed what’s possible when creative brand storytelling is backed by community partnership and deep cultural understanding. In a field full of strong contenders, this work stood out for its continuous impact and commitment – not just as a campaign, but as a catalyst for real change for women and all aspects of the multiple communities they represent.”

Palme d’Or

Revolver has been announced as the first Australian production company to win the Palme d’Or in the history of the Cannes Lions.

The win for Revolver was in addition to winning the Film Craft and Film Grands Prix. The Film Craft Grand Prix was shared with Australian agency Bear Meets Eagle on Fire for their work on Telstra’s ‘Better on A Better Mobile Network’ campaign. The Film Grand Prix was awarded to Steve Roger’s ‘Considering What?’ for Channel 4’s coverage of the Paralympic games.

“For myself and our entire team, this is an enormous honour, and honestly- pretty overwhelming. Our country is home to some of the best talent globally, and these wins only reiterate the high calibre of work from our region,” said Revolver’s MD and co-owner Michael Ritchie.

“Brent Smart’s (CMO, Telstra) and Micah Walker’s (CCO/Founder – Bear Meets Eagle on Fire) industry defining vision for Telstra, and the trust and respect they offer to their production partners and the Directors they work with, is something we are so grateful for, and a direct contributor to our success this year. Similarly, a huge thank you goes to the entire team behind Steve’s ‘Considering What?’ campaign, which is a brilliant piece of work with an unflinching grit that celebrated the athletes at the heart of the Paralympics.

“We are also incredibly grateful for our long standing partnership with Biscuit Filmworks in LA and UK whom we worked with across a number of our winning works. For twenty years we have worked together and to see this coming to genuine fruition now, is as rewarding as the work itself.”

Agencies/Networks/Brands of the Year

Creative Company of the Year

1. WPP

2. Omnicom

3. Interpublic Group

Network of the Year

1. DDB Worldwide

2. Ogilvy

3. FCB

Independent Network of the Year

1. Serviceplan Agenturgruppe

2. Rethink

3. Wieden+Kennedy

Agency of the Year

1. Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

2. Africa Creative DDB, São Paulo, Brazil

3. FCB Chicago, United States

Independent Agency of the Year

1. Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

2. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

3. Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney, Australia

Palme d’Or

1. Revolver, Australia

2. Iconoclast, United States

3. Biscuit Filmworks, United Kingdom

Creative Brand of the Year



1. AXA

2. Dove

3. Vaseline

Agency of the Year by Track

– Agency of the Year | Classic: Africa Creative DDB, São Paulo, Brazil

– Agency of the Year | Craft: FCB Chicago, United States

– Agency of the Year | Engagement: GUT, São Paulo, Brazil

– Agency of the Year | Entertainment: DAVID, New York, United States

– Agency of the Year | Experience: DM9, São Paulo, Brazil

– Agency of the Year | Good: Africa Creative DDB, São Paulo, Brazil

– Agency of the Year | Health: =1 Ogilvy, Shanghai, Mainland China and Ogilvy, Singapore, Singapore

– Agency of the Year | Strategy: Ogilvy UK, London, United Kingdom

Independent Agency of the Year by Track

– Independent Agency of the Year | Classic: Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

– Independent Agency of the Year | Craft: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney, Australia

– Independent Agency of the Year | Engagement: Rethink, Toronto, Canada

– Independent Agency of the Year | Entertainment: BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

– Independent Agency of the Year | Experience: Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

– Independent Agency of the Year | Good: =1 L&C, New York, United States and Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

– Independent Agency of the Year | Health: Artplan, São Paulo, Brazil

– Independent Agency of the Year | Strategy: Rethink, Toronto, Canada