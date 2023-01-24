Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed Stars In Privacy-Focused Apple Ad

Apple’s latest ad, focusing on the privacy-first features on iPhone, stars Nick Mohammed who plays Nathan Shelley in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

The nearly six-minute film follows Mohammed on a regular, average day and tells him how the phone keeps his information secure when shopping, browsing the internet, or looking through his emails.

Produced by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the film follows on from other Apple ads that focused on the privacy features of iPhones, with the subtext being that Android phones do not provide the same level of privacy.

In our latest campaign for Apple, we walk through “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data” with Nick Mohammed who is, according to himself, “somebody who’s clearly not average, but actually really quite clever, well-read, photogenic, and more famous than the moon.” 🤔 https://t.co/5NnFDqRAcq — TBWA\Media Arts Lab (@TBWAMAL) January 24, 2023

The spot sees Mohammed bumble around London, constantly being surprised that he is not more famous and widely recognised.