Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners

London, UK - An advertisement for the fashion brand Coach on an Oxford Street bus stop, as a woman waits for a bus, and other pedestrians pass on the pavement.
    The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023.

    Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO).

    Judges included:

    Tony Haines, general manager, EiMedia
    Mario Lendvai, co-founder and creative director, Broken Yellow
    Edward Macaulay, senior art director, Emotive
    Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO OMA and MOVE
    Peter Upton, general manager, Gawk Outdoor

    Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO, OMA said: “I was excited to see the breadth and depth of the entries for my first Creative Collection judging session. What stood out for me was the clever use of technology while still staying true the fundamentals of what works in Out of Home (OOH) advertising. The competition is an excellent one-stop-shop to see the best creative work that is out and about, and this quarter did not disappoint.”

    Tony Haines, general manager, EiMedia said: “The scale and response of ARN’s The Christian O’Connell Show – Gold 104.3 (Melbourne) campaign stood out to me. They created a multi-format, digital OOH campaign, that connected directly with audiences. Outdoor advertising works brilliantly with other formats, and ARN has done this in a very clever and engaging way.”

    Mario Lendvai, co-founder and creative director, Broken Yellow said: “OOH is at its best with simple and clever design. Transport for NSW’s Ride with Pride campaign is a good example of a simple yet effective campaign that gets across the clear message that everyone is welcome in this space.”

    “The AFL’s Takeover with Your Team Colours campaign sparked the commuter’s competitive nature and gave them the power to influence the display in front of them. It brings the human element to OOH and taps into the heart of Australian sport,” said Edward Macaulay, senior art director, Emotive.

    “For the Innovation in OOH category, I couldn’t look past Cointreau’s The Original Margarita campaign. The Bus Shelter Takeover was eye-catching, and then the follow up with cocktail recipe cards put the brand in the hand and that can’t be beaten,” said Peter Upton, general manager at Gawk Outdoor.

    Launched in 2013, the Creative Collection celebrates the big, bold, and audacious canvas that is OOH by recognising exceptional campaigns in each quarter. Campaigns are judged across the following categories:

    Big, Bold, and Bright
    Best Use of Multi-Format
    Best Use of Digital
    Innovation in Out of Home
    Out of Home for Good

