Teads’ Unveils New Leadership Team For APAC Region

Following the acquisition of Teads by Outbrain, the newly combined company, operating under the name Teads, is excited to announce its new leadership structure for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

This strategic alignment reinforces Teads’ commitment to delivering omnichannel advertising solutions across premium open internet environments.

At the helm of the APAC region, Sam Pattison has been appointed as managing director, APAC. With a deep understanding of digital advertising and a proven track record of leadership, Sam will drive the integration of Outbrain and Teads’ expertise to maximize advertiser outcomes across the region.

Supporting Sam in this new era of leadership is a dynamic team of seasoned executives:

Eve Solomon – VP, publisher business development , APAC

Emmanuel Fischmeister- SVP business development, APAC

Remi Lafon – MD, ANZ

Tarun Ummat – MD, India

Christopher Maksymuk –MD, North Asia

Yuki Imamura –MD, North-East Asia

Each of these leaders bring extensive industry experience, market expertise, and strategic vision, ensuring a seamless transition and a strong foundation for growth in their respective territories. With Outbrain’s AI-powered predictive technology and Teads’ data-driven creative innovations, this leadership team will work closely to drive advertiser success, publisher growth, and superior user experiences across all screens—including CTV, mobile, and web.