Media

Teads’ Unveils New Leadership Team For APAC Region

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Sam Pattison- newly appointed managing director, APAC

Following the acquisition of Teads by Outbrain, the newly combined company, operating under the name Teads, is excited to announce its new leadership structure for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

This strategic alignment reinforces Teads’ commitment to delivering omnichannel advertising solutions across premium open internet environments.

At the helm of the APAC region, Sam Pattison has been appointed as managing director, APAC. With a deep understanding of digital advertising and a proven track record of leadership, Sam will drive the integration of Outbrain and Teads’ expertise to maximize advertiser outcomes across the region.

Supporting Sam in this new era of leadership is a dynamic team of seasoned executives:

  • Eve Solomon – VP, publisher business development , APAC
  • Emmanuel Fischmeister- SVP business development, APAC
  • Remi Lafon – MD, ANZ
  • Tarun Ummat – MD, India
  • Christopher Maksymuk –MD, North Asia
  • Yuki Imamura –MD, North-East Asia

Each of these leaders bring extensive industry experience, market expertise, and strategic vision, ensuring a seamless transition and a strong foundation for growth in their respective territories. With Outbrain’s AI-powered predictive technology and Teads’ data-driven creative innovations, this leadership team will work closely to drive advertiser success, publisher growth, and superior user experiences across all screens—including CTV, mobile, and web.

Related posts:

  1. Rain, Heat, Repeat: Extreme Weather Is Changing How Consumers Engage With Live Music
  2. LG & MasterChef Australia Cook Up Partnership To Inspire Culinary Confidence In Australian Homes
  3. oOh!media Wins Transurban Large Format Motorway Sites Across Australia
  4. Is Going Long Key To Cutting Through In An Age Short On Authenticity & Attention? Medium Rare’s Nick Smith Unpacks Its Coles & CommBank Work

Latest News

Missing Perspectives & Bumble Team Up For New Series ‘Leave It On The Table’
Brissie Creative Agency Group Media8 Faces ATO Liquidation Bid
Gavin Seewooruttun.
Publicis Sapient Welcomes Gavin Seewooruttun As Data & AI Lead Australia
Aussies Encouraged “Fly It Forward” & Help The Flying Doctor Soar This Matched Giving Day
Register Lost your password?