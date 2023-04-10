TBWA\Worldwide Acquires Sports Creative Agency Dark Horses

TBWA\Worldwide Acquires Sports Creative Agency Dark Horses
TBWA\Worldwide has acquired UK-based sports creative agency, Dark Horses.

The deal is apparently designed to add “significant new depth” to TBWA’s parent company Omnicom Group’s total brand experience for clients.

Dark Horses, led by CEO Melissa Robertson, ECD, Steve Howell and Chief Strategy Officer, Matt Readman, has worked with the likes of Nissan, TikTok, homeless charity Shelter, and Peloton, launching the cycling fitness brand into the UK market.

“This is an exciting deal that supports our boutique culture as independent, curious creatives, at the same time as providing the scale that can turn us into a truly global business,” said Robertson.

“We work with some of the most influential sports organisations in the world, so it’s thrilling to imagine what we can do with the reach of TBWA’s 11,000-strong collective.”

Dark Horses has a wide range of expertise in-house and allows for brand creation and creation of brand platforms, on-the-ground activation, strategy and social content, PR, sponsorship and influencer marketing.

“We’ve been watching Dark Horses for some time. As a collection of best-in-class agencies at the top of their game, we’re always looking for those deep specialists that complement us and add significant expertise to the total brand experience of our clients. I’m excited to see what growth they can unlock across the board,” added TBWA Global CEO Troy Ruhanen.

