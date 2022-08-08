Kraft Heinz has named TBWA\Sydney creative agency of record for Golden Circle in a closed pitch process, making it responsible for the entire beverages portfolio including the development of the Golden Circle Masterbrand.

Having begun its operation in 1947 in Queensland, Golden Circle has become a household staple and an iconic brand through the ages.

Kraft Heinz chief marketing officer Rebecca Preston said: “TBWA has a proven track record of bringing both world-class disruptive, cut-through thinking and a genuine level of partnership to brand creative development. We are looking forward to unleashing their talents across our beverages portfolio.”

Nitsa Lotus, chief growth officer at TBWA\Sydney, added: “We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic Australian brand in Golden Circle. It is a leader brand with the heart and soul of a challenger. We are looking forward to partnering with Kraft Heinz to help create the next exciting new chapter in this brand’s future.”