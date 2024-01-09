TBWA’s Evan Roberts To Judge Advertising At One Club’s ADC Awards

The One Club for Creativity has announced the four top creatives in Australia and New Zealand who will serve on the diverse global jury for the ADC 103rd Annual Awards, the world’s longest continuously-running global competition celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising.

Evan Roberts, CCO at TBWA Sydney, will judge Advertising and Irnin Khan, an independent head of content based in Rosebery, will sit on the Interactive jury.

Representing New Zealand, Raymond McKay, chief CD at RUN Aotearoa in Auckland, was named to the Interactive jury, and Emily Moon, founder, executive producer, and agent at Loupe Agency in Auckland, will be a judge for the Photography discipline.

Judging will finish in April 2024, with finalists announced in May. Gold, Silver and Bronze Cube winners will be announced at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards ceremony during Creative Week 2024 in New York, taking place May 13-17.

Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. The regular deadline is January 26, 2024, with an extended deadline of February 16, 2024, and a final deadline of March 1, 2024.

New for 2024

One notable change for the ADC 103rd Annual Awards is Best of Discipline honours will be awarded to brand-based work only. Entries for non-profit clients are no longer eligible.

This year will also mark the show’s first Best of Non-Profit award, presented for the top-scoring work from across all disciplines done for a non-profit client as voted by the entire jury. Best of Non-Profit will receive the same points as a Best of Discipline winner.

Other highlights for the ADC 103rd Annual Awards include:

Rankings Points – All awards will receive rankings points, multiple awards for the same work within a discipline will not be de-duped.

Storytelling Categories – Advertising discipline expanded with new categories for Storytelling in Humor and Drama genres.

Continued partnership with creative community Working Not Working on event and content collaborations, as well as the special Freelancer of the Year award.

ADC Members’ Choice Award, where freelance members of both The One Club and Working Not Working are invited to cast votes for their favourite entry amongst the year’s top-scoring works in all ADC Design disciplines.