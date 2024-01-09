TBWA’s Evan Roberts To Judge Advertising At One Club’s ADC Awards

TBWA’s Evan Roberts To Judge Advertising At One Club’s ADC Awards
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The One Club for Creativity has announced the four top creatives in Australia and New Zealand who will serve on the diverse global jury for the ADC 103rd Annual Awards, the world’s longest continuously-running global competition celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising.

Evan Roberts, CCO at TBWA Sydney, will judge Advertising and Irnin Khan, an independent head of content based in Rosebery, will sit on the Interactive jury.

Representing New Zealand, Raymond McKay, chief CD at RUN Aotearoa in Auckland, was named to the Interactive jury, and Emily Moon, founder, executive producer, and agent at Loupe Agency in Auckland, will be a judge for the Photography discipline.

Judging will finish in April 2024, with finalists announced in May. Gold, Silver and Bronze Cube winners will be announced at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards ceremony during Creative Week 2024 in New York, taking place May 13-17.

Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. The regular deadline is January 26, 2024, with an extended deadline of February 16, 2024, and a final deadline of March 1, 2024.

New for 2024

One notable change for the ADC 103rd Annual Awards is Best of Discipline honours will be awarded to brand-based work only. Entries for non-profit clients are no longer eligible.

This year will also mark the show’s first Best of Non-Profit award, presented for the top-scoring work from across all disciplines done for a non-profit client as voted by the entire jury. Best of Non-Profit will receive the same points as a Best of Discipline winner.

Other highlights for the ADC 103rd Annual Awards include:

  • Rankings Points – All awards will receive rankings points, multiple awards for the same work within a discipline will not be de-duped.
  • Storytelling Categories – Advertising discipline expanded with new categories for Storytelling in Humor and Drama genres.
  • Continued partnership with creative community Working Not Working on event and content collaborations, as well as the special Freelancer of the Year award.
  • ADC Members’ Choice Award, where freelance members of both The One Club and Working Not Working are invited to cast votes for their favourite entry amongst the year’s top-scoring works in all ADC Design disciplines.

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

tbwa the one club

Latest News

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
  • Technology

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, haemorrhaged staff safety from its global trust and safety team and reinstated more than 6,100 Australian accounts since Elon Musk’s (pictured) takeover. The news follows the company submitting detailed information on its travails over the last year to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. It had only previously given […]

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
  • Media

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)! The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast […]

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
  • Media

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court. Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop […]

Teenager sending email from smart phone in her bed, Typing text message on smartphone. young cell phone addict teen awake at night in bed using smartphone for chatting
  • Technology

IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released a new whitepaper, finding that parents overwhelmingly believe that publishers should be concerned about the well-being of their audience and that brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly. The new whitepaper ‘The Rise of Responsible Media’ surveyed some 1,500 parents in partnership with MAGNA Media Trials and gathered […]

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
  • Technology

Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia is the governing […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]

Albany wind farm at sunset, Western Australia
  • Campaigns

Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024. The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from […]