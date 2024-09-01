Taylor Swift & NFL Fans Unite As New Heights Podcast Joins LiSTNR Audience Network

LiSTNR has just welcomed one of the world’s biggest podcasts (and most famous boyfriends) to the LiSTNR audience network, with all episodes now available on LiSTNR. Travis Kelce, superstar Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, and his brother Jason Kelce, the former centre of the Philadelphia Eagles, have signed their top-rated podcast New Heights to Wondery in a landmark deal.

LiSTNR’s exclusive sales representation partnership in Australia for all Wondery titles allows Australian marketers to position their brands alongside one of the world’s hottest podcasts.

LiSTNR’s Australian ad-sales rights with the New Heights podcast also include the show’s back catalogue. With the third season kicking off in time for the new NFL season, the weekly podcast gives fans ‘next-level’ access to life in the league. The famous football brothers and Super Bowl champions provide insights and share unique perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines, plus they drop entertaining stories about their off-field interests and welcome special guests. The podcast has also found a new audience segment since Travis began dating Taylor Swift and sharing news about their life.

Since LiSTNR partnered with premium podcast studio and publisher Wondery in 2022, as its exclusive Australian sales representative, the partnership has flourished. In July 2024, LiSTNR represented the sales of 59 titles in the Australian Podcast Ranker Top 200 Podcasts* (55% more than its closest competitor), which included many Wondery titles such as Morbid, MrBallen, RedHanded and British Scandal. This dominance will continue with an exciting new slate of podcasts scheduled for 2025.

LiSTNR continues to out-pace other digital audio brands in Australia with SCA’s FY24 full-year results confirming that LiSTNR achieved underlying EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter of FY24 and a 42% increase of annual digital revenue on FY23. Furthermore, digital revenue in H2 FY24 was up 57% on H2 FY23^^.

“With more than 2 million signed-up listeners, sales and content partnerships with some of the world’s biggest publishers, and our advanced AdTech Hub, LiSTNR provides our clients new innovative and targeted audience capabilities, setting us apart as one of the most experienced, data-led and privacy compliant digital audio companies in Australia,” executive head of LiSTNR Podcasts, Grant Tothill, said.

“The best-in-class LiSTNR AdTech Hub has been a genuine game-changer for the Australian digital audio industry, business owners, marketers and media agencies, offering an irresistible audience-focused proposition with proven results,” said Tothill.