Taste Unveils ‘Taste Healthy’ Across Multiple Platforms With Content For Consumers To Achieve Their Health Goals

News Corp’s Taste.com.au has unveiled a rich multi-platform ecosystem of content across digital, print, video and social, dedicated to helping consumers achieve their health goals.

Lead image: Brodee Myers-Cooke, editorial director, Taste

The announcement follows recent research from The Growth Distillery which revealed 96 per cent of Australians are looking to ‘better’ their lives, with 9 in 10 Australians identifying food as the key.

Editorial director Brodee Myers-Cooke said Taste is doubling down on its commitment to healthy eating. “Our content is evolving because consumer needs are changing and we want to remove those perceived barriers around making healthy easier,” she said.

“We have already seen a dramatic uplift in engagement and traffic to healthy content on our platforms and we expect to see even more with Taste Healthy. For example, Taste’s healthy newsletter has exploded by 456 per cent since 2021 and now reaches 689,000 subscribers, while Taste’s audience of health-conscious foodies has grown 39 per cent to 2.6 million in the last five years,” added Myers-Cooke.

Taste Healthy includes:

– New recipe content – aligned to emerging dietary needs including eating for longevity, unlocking the Mediterranean diet, healthy meal prep, reducetarian eating, and protein-rich recipes.

– Enhanced recipe template – a new template across more than 50,000 recipes improving discoverability and optimisation of nutritional panels.

– Redesigned ‘Better for You’ module – offers users healthier alternatives to the recipe they are currently viewing.

– Taste health score: displayed across key recipes, designed to show users the balance of macronutrients and micronutrients in a dish. The score is calculated based on global standard recommendations for a healthy diet.

– Dedicated topic pages – curated, immersive healthy content hubs, pulling in the latest recipes and nutritional guidance, to meet the growing demand for content around emerging areas of dietary interest.

– Refreshed healthy newsletter – even more recipes, menu plans, inspiration, and expert advice specifically targeted at health-conscious consumers.

Taste Healthy will be available across digital, print, video, and social. This includes their website, and a new Body+Soul collaboration with the top healthy recipes appearing weekly in News Corp Australia’s Sunday mastheads including The Sunday Telegraph (NSW), Sunday Herald Sun (VIC), The Sunday Mail (QLD) and Sunday Mail (SA).