Taste.com.au Gets Its Just Desserts, As Digital Audience Hits Five Million
Taste.com.au has achieved a digital audience of more than five million, and number one in the overall Lifestyle category for the first time, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for June 2023.

Taste.com.au delivered an audience of 5.060 million, up 7.4 per cent month-on-month, and 64 million page views for the month of June. The taste.com.au audience has extended its reach by 14.4 per cent since January when Ipsos iris first launched.

Taste.com.au’s audience is more than double the size of its nearest competitor – with an audience gap of 2.619 million. The site is number one in the Lifestyle (Food & Beverage) sub-category and leads the top 50 across all key metrics, both audience and engagement including page views and minutes per person.

Taste.com.au Editorial Director Brodee Myers-Cooke said the jump in numbers reflects a shift in editorial strategy and content mix across all brand platforms, with an overarching objective to meet Australians where they are right now.

“To tackle cost of living, the biggest impact to Australian household budgets in decades, taste.com.au has taken an entirely new approach to its most popular vertical – Dinner,” Myers-Cooke said.

“Now rebadged to Smart Saver Dinners, in partnership with Coles, the section highlights recipes to align with in-season ingredients and supermarket specials to help Australians make the most expensive meal of the day easier and more affordable.

“It’s not surprising to see people turn to trusted brands like taste.com.au in times like these to ensure their grocery spend stretches further and is not wasted when it comes to putting meals on the table. We know it is working as we reached almost one in four of all online Australians over 14 in June.”

Myers-Cooke also said there was an increasing appetite for dynamic food content. “We have doubled the output of our snackable, short-form video to meet this need, utilising taste.com.au audience behaviour data to inform the content. This has seen video views increase 10 per cent month-on-month across the website and our social platforms with 27.5 million* video views in June.”

