Tasmanian Paper Rejigs Aussie Map, Moving Victoria Off The Mainland
Tasmania’s Hobart-based Mercury has decided to rearrange the Australian map by moving itself onto the mainland and pushing Victoria off.
As Victoria’s rise in COVID-19 cases continues, the Tassie newspaper decided to take matters into its own hands and physically banish the state, placing Tasmania between South Australia and NSW instead.
Rivalry between Australian states is nothing new, but considering the heightened tension brought on by COVID-19, this dig would be particularly painful for Victorians who are locked up for a further six weeks.
Front page of today’s @themercurycomau … Tastralia pic.twitter.com/Bupro0iNaU
— Jenna Cairney (@JennaCairney1) July 8, 2020
