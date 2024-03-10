Tangram Expands Its Footprint Across Asia Pacific & Europe

Tangram Expands Its Footprint Across Asia Pacific & Europe
Agency operations expert Tangram lives up to its namesake. Like the geometrical puzzle that can make all sorts of awesome shapes, the agency expert gets advertising, marketing and comms agencies’ houses in order.

With extensive experience across creative services, account and project management, finance, and operations, Tangram transforms agency workflows, improves and streamlines processes, maximises team efficiency and manages business transformation.

With Sai Chiu and Jun Hao Woo joining the team, Tangram’s Australia-based founder and partner, Helen Johnson, says the new hires will help even more agencies in the UK and across APAC. “As we approach our 10-year anniversary this year, the team we’ve built at Tangram fills me with immense pride, and the recent additions to our team in new markets stand as a testament to our ongoing commitment to growth,” she said.

“We’re not just expanding geographically; we’re expanding our impact, helping agencies become more efficient, and laying down frameworks for their sustained success”.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Tangram team and can’t wait to get building the UK arm of the business and establishing ourselves in EMEA,” said Chiu .

“I have previously worked with Helen and the team for many years, witnessing firsthand the remarkable talent and expertise they bring to agencyland”.

“I’m particularly excited about collaborating with some of the best and brightest agencies here in London and look forward to working together”.

“Being part of the diverse Tangram team, alongside clients like Dentsu, GPJ and NoA, is incredibly exciting for me,” said Hao.

“I’m excited to collaborate closely with clients, especially our Chinese-speaking partners, leveraging my experience in business insights and analytics”.

“My goal is to bridge gaps and contribute to building the processes of some of the world’s biggest and best agencies”.

Tangram has transformed agencies including:

  • Ogilvy – implemented a new ERP system as part of a major business transformation program
  • Dentsu – identified and implemented an end-to-end project management platform across the network
  • Folk – migrated from Deltek TrafficLIVE, Xero and complex spreadsheets to a fully integrated ERP system
  • George P. Johnson – aligned the GPJ way of working with their existing ERP system and helped the team utilise all of its features
  • Traffic – built and implemented a staff onboarding and training solutions for the growing business.

Tangram’s main three arms are:

  • Consultancy – ERP solutions, programme & project management, RFI & system selection process, end-to-end agency platform implementation, business process mapping, change management, data architecture and mergers & acquisitions
  • Tech – Business intelligence (BI) design & development, leading ERP and agency systems partner, integration design & development, master data management & migration
  • Teach – Learning and Development for agencies with In-person systems and process training, change enablement, interactive learning courses, tailored educational resources and support

Tangram also resells and implements global top-tier agency tools, enterprise resource planning (ERP), implementation and migration with workflow products such as Deltek Workbook, Salesforce, SharePoint, Teams, D365, Slack, Miro, Lucid and Confluence.




Tangram

