Tangerine Telecom Launches “Refreshingly Simple” Brand Platform, Via The Royals

Tangerine Telecom has launched “Refreshingly Simple,” a new brand platform designed to help it demystify the worlds of internet and mobile, via The Royals.

The brand platform is introduced via an integrated campaign positioning Tangerine as Australia’s uncomplicated telco, “cutting the crap” to help its customers squeeze the most out of their connected lives.

In a series of 30-sec, 15-sec and 6-sec TV spots, falling lemons illustrate the frustration of unreliable internet providers while presenting Tangerine’s straight-up personality — and cheeky mascot Peely — as the refreshingly simple antidote.

The campaign’s tagline, “When internet gives you lemons, get Tangerine”, is a call to action for Aussies to make the switch as the telco seeks to claim a bigger share of the market against the big guys – Telstra, Optus and Aussie Broadband.

Rick van Emmerik, head of marketing at Tangerine, said: “Our vision at Tangerine is to take the confusion out of telco. We break things down – no jargon allowed, no lengthy T&Cs, no mystery around the best deal you could be on – and we keep our customers in the know. The ‘Refreshingly Simple’ proposition and accompanying campaign by our partners at The Royals captures exactly who we are as a brand, and we couldn’t be happier.”

The Royals executive creative director Sebastian Vizor added: “One of those great briefs from a great client that you can’t help but get excited about. I mean, what’s not to love about an ad that makes you want to change internet providers and have a gin and tonic at the same time?”

Credits:

Creative Agency: The Royals

Production Company: Clockwork Films

Director: Florence Noble

Sound Studio: Smith & Western

Campaign partners:

Ad Union (Media)

BrandHook (Research)