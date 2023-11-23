TAL Shows The Value Of Life Insurance In New Campaign From BMF

Australian life insurer TAL has launched a new brand campaign, “Whatever Life Holds”, portraying the defining moments – the highlights and the challenges – experienced by Australians throughout life.

TAL Chief Customer & Brand Officer Alex Homer said that the campaign, created by BMF and produced by Finch, captures the breadth and beauty of Australian life, alongside the unpredictable moments that make up the good days, the tough days, and all those in between.

“Whatever Life Holds is also a reflection of TAL’s deep commitment to delivering for our five million customers. Central to that is paying claims and providing support during their most challenging times – whether they are recovering from an injury or illness or after the loss of a loved one,” said Homer.

“It’s the unpredictability of life that makes it truly beautiful. There are experiences we can control. Others we can’t. We show these defining moments, that often come and go in an instant, by treating them as beautiful moving portraiture, captured in the unique Australian sunlight that connects us all,” said Tom Hoskins, creative director at BMF.

Whatever Life Holds is the latest evolution in TAL’s brand platform, which launched in 2016 with This Australian Life and Scars in 2019. The major campaign, which includes ads cut into 30-, and 15-second versions, will be supported by outdoor and digital.

The campaign ads will premiere during the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series this Saturday night.

Credits

Client | TAL

Alex Homer | Chief Customer & Brand Officer

Antony Wilson | General Manager, Brand & Communications

Michelle Singer | Head of Brand

Joline Samawi | Brand Manager

Creative Agency | BMF

Chief Creative Officer | Alex Derwin

Creative Director | Tom Hoskins

Creative | Max Lom-Bor

Head of Art & Design | Lincoln Grice

Designer | Iva Madderom

Chief Strategy Officer | Christina Aventi

Planning Director | Thomasine Burnap

Chief Executive Officer | Stephen McArdle

General Manager | Richard Woods

Group Account Director | Victoria Venardos

Senior Account Manager | Anja Cherry

Head of TV | Jenny Lee-Archer

Art Buyer | Basir Salleh

Retoucher | Christopher Moore

Creative Services Director | Clare Yardley

Production Company | FINCH

Production Company | Title Artist Management