TAL Insurance & Ogilvy Gives Life To New Brand Platform

TAL has unveiled its new brand platform, ‘Life Takes Guts – Protecting it should be easy’, reflecting its mission to make life insurance easier and more accessible, via Ogilvy.

The campaign celebrates the courage people show when faced with different challenges, and positions life insurance as supporting their resilience. TAL is addressing feedback that many people find life insurance complex and difficult to connect with, particularly younger Australians, who often view it only as death cover and therefore less relevant to their stage of life.

“‘Life Takes Guts’ is about celebrating the strength Australians show every day as they face life’s challenges and reinforcing that we stand with them,” said Alex Homer, TAL chief customer and brand officer. “We’re here to make life insurance the easy part of building a resilient life, supporting people through life’s moments and providing a safety net when needed.”

The national campaign developed by Ogilvy is designed to reflect real Australian lives, with each of the campaign executions telling a different story. One, featuring a real-life couple, is particularly poignant, adding a level of authenticity that has never been used before in this category.

“TAL’s ambition challenged us to move beyond the usual category tropes of life insurance and provided the ideal opportunity to apply an agile way of working that united specialists from across the full Ogilvy network, and within TAL. This allowed Ogilvy and TAL to act as one team to create impactful, behaviour-changing work,” said Sally Borda, Ogilvy managing partner.

Launched this week, the campaign will be seen across Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD), YouTube, Out of Home (OOH), and display, particularly targeting young Australians through streaming and social executions.

The broader ‘Life Takes Guts’ positioning platform will also be utilised throughout TAL’s owned assets, and as an internal tool to further reinforce its new branding approach throughout the organisation.

“Australians want to feel in control of their future, yet life insurance can sometimes seem complex and easy to put off,” added Homer.

“We’re focused on making every customer experience easier – giving people confidence with control. This means accessible products they understand, great service, and above all, genuine support and care when making a claim.”

TAL is also simplifying how it talks about life insurance, using two clear categories: Living Insurance, covering Income Protection, Critical Illness and Total and Permanent Disability benefits to support recovery after a health setback; and Life Insurance, which provides a lump sum payment if a customer passes away or is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Despite rising underinsurance levels, TAL research found that many younger Australians think life insurance is only about death cover, and something they don’t need to worry about until later. However, 74 per cent of claims TAL paid in its last financial year were Living Insurance benefits, supporting recovery after an accident or illness, which can happen at any age.

“We want to start a conversation with young people and people who may not think life insurance is for them,” concluded Homer.

“When you think about losing the ability to earn an income, to pay your bills, or support your family, it’s clear this is a product of value.”

