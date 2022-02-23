Tailoring Business InStitchu Launches “Custom Clothing You’ll Love Too Much!” Via Pinstripe Media

Tailoring Business InStitchu Launches “Custom Clothing You’ll Love Too Much!” Via Pinstripe Media
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
InStitchu has launched its first campaign via independent agency Pinstripe Media celebrating its custom clothing that you’ll simply love too much to take off.

The business, which recently closed an investment with Seven West Media, launched its TVC campaign during the Winter Olympics broadcast, followed by out-of-home and digital placements.

The creative focuses on InStitchu customers that love their garments so much they can’t bear to take them off, even when heading out for a morning surf or jog, mowing the lawn, or even collecting garbage bins.

Pinstripe Media’s Managing Director, AJ Koch, said: “We loved putting this campaign together in a way that reflects who InStitchu is as a brand.

“They’ve built an incredible business by taking the best bits of classic tailoring and giving it an innovative, new-age spin. They do things their way, and they do it with personality, so we had to capture that spirit”.

InStitchu has 13 showrooms Australia-wide, and a globally recognised online design and eCommerce platform. After 10 years of growth in custom, tailored men’s garments, it has also launched a custom, tailored women’s line.

Head of Art, Brad Taylor said: “The beauty of this creative is in its simplicity. It has a bit of fun but does it with style.

“The idea of ‘custom clothing you’ll love too much’ taps in to reflect that feeling everyone gets when you know you look good, and you can’t help getting a bit obsessed with your outfit.”

Client:

InStitchu Co-founders: James Wakefield, Robin McGowan

Head of Marketing: Heather Dick

Marketing Manager: Tim Casey

Creative/Production: Pinstripe Media

Managing Director: AJ Koch

Creative Director: Brad Taylor

Director: Nick Pollack

Account Director: Roberto Damante

Producer: Marisa Zamora (Pennylane Production)

Media: Dean Shell (Shell Media)

