Taboola Expands APAC Operations & Adds Shivani Pant For New Leadership Role

Taboola has announced recent growth in partnerships and a new APAC leadership role.

The APAC region has experienced significant growth for Taboola in advertiser diversification with the launch of new technology platform ‘Realize’, and publisher adoption, with new client partnerships signed across Australia, Southeast Asia, and New Zealand. ‘Realize’ sees Taboola expand beyond its native advertising heritage with an industry-first platform that specialises only in performance outcomes at scale beyond search and social. It taps into Taboola’s unique data, performance AI, and an increasingly diverse range of inventory and creative formats to achieve performance objectives.

In Australia and New Zealand, Taboola recently announced an extension of its partnership with Sky News Australia with a five-year commercial agreement, which will see the partnership reach 10 years at the end of the term. In addition, Taboola extended its partnership with New Zealand’s Otago Daily Times with an six-year, commercial agreement – the longest-ever renewal in Taboola’s ANZ publisher stable.

Taboola has appointed Shivani Pant to the new role of Regional Publisher Director, APAC, based in Sydney.

In the newly created leadership role, Pant will lead the growth and alignment of Taboola’s publisher partnerships across Asia Pacific, a diverse and fast-growing region that plays a pivotal role in the company’s global expansion strategy. This appointment underscores Taboola’s commitment to building a more unified and future-ready publisher organisation in APAC at a time of accelerated growth.

Pant has almost 15 years’ experience in digital media and has spent nearly eight years at Taboola, where she was most recently ANZ director, publisher partnerships. She has built a career that spans some of APAC’s most dynamic markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Thailand, China, and India. Her unique regional experience, combined with a strong commercial mindset and deep publisher expertise, makes her exceptionally well-positioned to unify Taboola’s publisher business across APAC markets, delivering both local relevance and global consistency.

Earlier this year, Pant was named as a finalist for B&T’s 2025 Women Leading Tech Awards, recognising her leadership and contributions to the industry. She has played a central role in securing and expanding long-term partnerships with publishers, including Sky News Australia and the Otago Daily Times.

Pant’s appointment is effective immediately.