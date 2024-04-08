Tabcorp In Talks With Kayo & Stan Sports In Attempt To Future-Proof Sky Racing
Tabcorp is reportedly in talks with Foxtel’s Kayo Sports and Nine Entertainment’s Stan Sport streaming platforms over putting a feed of its Sky Racing channels online.
Sources close to the discussions, who spoke to the Australian Financial Review on the condition of anonymity, said the betting agency was in discussions with both streaming networks in an attempt to future proof the Sky Racing channels.
With Sky Racings Sky 1, Sky 2 and Sky Thoroughbred Central available to Foxtel set-top box customers, it seems a deal with Kayo would be a foregone conclusion. However, a recent agreement with the Nine Network to sub-license the rights to the Melbourne Cup over the next six years has brought Nine-owned Stan Sports into the equation.
The deal with Nine came after Tabcorp bought the rights to the Melbourne Cup from the Victoria Racing Club in mid-last year. Under the federal government’s anti-siphoning laws, the betting giant was required to find a free-to-air network to broadcast the race. Marking the end of Network 10’s five-year broadcast deal, which was secured with a record-breaking $100 million cash and contra agreement in 2018, the Nine Network secured the rights in February this year.
During the negotiations for the new deal, which lasted for six months, Nine chief executive Mike Sneesby discussed the possibility of adding Sky Racing channels to Stan.
B&T contacted Tabcorp for details surrounding the deal but no response was received prior to publication.
