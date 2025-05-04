Sydney Swans Cook Up Partnership With Korean Food Brand bibigo

NewsletterSports Marketing

The Sydney Swans have welcomed global Korean food brand bibigo to the red and white family as an official supplier.

The Swans join a strong lineup of international organisations working with the bibigo brand, which includes the Los Angeles Lakers, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the globally popular Netflix series Squid Game.

CJ Foods, the global leader in authentic Korean food for over 60 years, offers a range of products under bibigo brand that celebrate the rich taste and culture of Korea. This marks bibigo’s first sports partnership in Australia, as the brand continues to grow its presence Down Under.

Sydney Swans members and fans will have the chance to experience bibigo’s delicious Korean flavours on game days, with complimentary Mandu (Korean dumplings) and other snack samples available at both AFL and AFLW home matches throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to partner with a prominent global brand bibigo and are proud to be part of its first sporting collaboration in Australia,” Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said. “Not only is it fantastic to bring a globally renowned brand to the AFL, but also to celebrate the fusion of sport and culture, which is something we are truly passionate about.”

“We know Australians have a growing love for K-culture, and we’re excited to bring our authentic Korean food products to even more Aussie households,” said Eugene Cha, CEO of CJ Foods Oceania.

“This partnership with the Sydney Swans marks our first official sporting collaboration in Australia, and we’re proud to team up with a club that shares our values of passion, community, and excellence. Through our bibigo brand, we serve as a cultural bridge between Korea and Australia, connecting people through food. We can’t wait to serve our delicious “Australian made” Mandu dumplings and snacks to fans on game days and continue showcasing the rich taste of Korean food across the country.”

