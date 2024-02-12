SXSW Sydney 2024 Session Select Is Now Open

SXSW Sydney has opened its Session Select is now open for 2024.

Lead image L-R: Lulu Dembele, Grace Tame

In 2024, there are 23 Conference tracks to choose from, including a few brand-new ones. SXSW Sydney has also included tracks for the Creator Economy, Cyber & Your Data, Education & Skills, Fashion, Lifestyle & Beauty, and Food.

SXSW Sydney’s Session Select process underscores our belief in the enduring power of an engaged community, to foster collaboration and creative exchange on a global scale. As Rohit Bhargava said at last year’s event, “I believe that the only future we can make is the one that we can imagine.

SXSW Sydney’s Managing Director Colin Daniels said, “Session Select is the spark for the SXSW Sydney Conference. It is how our brilliant creative community sets the agenda with their ideas for the conversations and stimulating content that shapes the conference. I am so excited to see and hear what our global thought leaders come up with for the second SXSW Sydney.”

Submissions are also open for SXSW’s Games, Music and Screen Festivals. The company said it was looking for “innovative, abstract, genre-defying feature films, shorts, games, bands, solo projects, music videos and episodic works.”

It is also now accepting applications for fiction and non-fiction projects that use virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR).