SXSW Sydney 2024 Session Select Is Now Open
SXSW Sydney has opened its Session Select is now open for 2024.
Lead image L-R: Lulu Dembele, Grace Tame
In 2024, there are 23 Conference tracks to choose from, including a few brand-new ones. SXSW Sydney has also included tracks for the Creator Economy, Cyber & Your Data, Education & Skills, Fashion, Lifestyle & Beauty, and Food.
SXSW Sydney’s Session Select process underscores our belief in the enduring power of an engaged community, to foster collaboration and creative exchange on a global scale. As Rohit Bhargava said at last year’s event, “I believe that the only future we can make is the one that we can imagine.
SXSW Sydney’s Managing Director Colin Daniels said, “Session Select is the spark for the SXSW Sydney Conference. It is how our brilliant creative community sets the agenda with their ideas for the conversations and stimulating content that shapes the conference. I am so excited to see and hear what our global thought leaders come up with for the second SXSW Sydney.”
Submissions are also open for SXSW’s Games, Music and Screen Festivals. The company said it was looking for “innovative, abstract, genre-defying feature films, shorts, games, bands, solo projects, music videos and episodic works.”
It is also now accepting applications for fiction and non-fiction projects that use virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR).
Latest News
REVEALED: Australia’s 20 Most Important CMOs In B&T’s CMO Power List!
It's here! B&T's 20 best CMOs in the land! Discover the voodoo tricks that make you buy stuff you never knew you needed!
Alone Australia Returns For Highly Anticipated Season 2 On 27 March
The record-breaking smash hit survival series Alone Australia returns Wednesday, 27 March, at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this trailblazing 10-part […]
SCA Goes Full Tay-Tay With Final Tickets Still Up For Grabs
With one day until the highly anticipated Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour begins in Australia, Taylor has definitely overtaken SCA! Find out how below and how you can secure those last-minute tickets. HIT NETWORK The Hit Network is the proven network for all things Taylor Swift, with non-stop Tay Tay plays and final ticket […]
Attivo Group Consolidates PR Function With Launch Of Tonic Communications
Off the back of strong growth and demand, marketing services company Attivo Group has formalised its public relations capability under a new trans-Tasman agency brand – Tonic Communications. Led by seasoned integrated communications leader Georgia Coleman (lead image), who joined Attivo as General Manager PR in March last year, Tonic will focus on strategic consumer […]
Molasses Brings The Fizz For New Solara Eco-Conscious Sparking Range
A new sparkling wine range aimed at fun-loving eco-conscious millennials has launched, with brand and design agency Molasses appointed to develop brand strategy and positioning, naming, packaging, visual identity, website, creative communications and point of sale collateral. Solara from Duxton Vineyards, which includes Prosecco and Chardonnay Pinot Noir varieties, offers consumers high-quality Australian sparkling wines […]
JCDecaux Introduces Global Airport Programmatic Trading
JCDecaux has announced the introduction of global airport programmatic digital Out-of-Home (prDOOH) trading. The first of-its-kind solution allows brands and agencies to effortlessly execute targeted, dynamic and contextualised campaigns across JCDecaux’s Airport network globally. Enabled through the VIOOH SSP (Supply Side Platform) and more than 30 DSPs (Demand Side Platform), the global prDOOH network will […]
EssenceMediacom Expands Data, Technology & Analytics Capability With Creation Of Dedicated Specialist Team
EssenceMediacom Australia has announced the formation of a dedicated specialist Data, Technology and Analytics division. Lead image: EM DTA Team. L-R. Nicholas Hinchley. Vianna Kim. Poorani Adewole The dedicated team brings together the agency’s capability with additional expertise and sees the appointment of three key industry experts – Poorani Adewole, Vianna Kim and Nicholas Hinchley. […]
MBCS Expands Creative Offering, Appointing New Creative Team
Integrated creative agency MBCS has strengthened its creative offering with the appointment of established creative duo Abby Clark as a copywriter and Laura Murphy as Art Director, joining the agency’s rapidly expanding creative team. Lead Image: Laura Murphy (L) and Abby Clark (R) “Appointing Abby and Laura bolsters our integrated offering across creative and experience […]
PMX Australia & New Zealand Partners With Ehrenberg-Bass To Drive Marketing Effectiveness Capabilities
Publicis Media Exchange Australia & New Zealand has announced a partnership with the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, as a key pillar of the PMX Research platform. Built by PMX, Publicis Groupe’s media investment and intelligence practice, the PMX Research platform seamlessly connects media metrics with client outcomes, empowering PMX to excel not just in […]
Vegemite Rolls Out The Welcome Mat As Taylor Swift Touches Down In Melbourne
Taylor Swift touched down in Melbourne last night, and iconic Aussie spread Vegemite is rolling out the welcome mat in the way only it can – with a cheeky yet massive billboard message. Located en route into the Melbourne CBD from Melbourne airport along the Tullamarine Freeway, the Vegemite billboard greeted Taylor with the message, […]
It’s Not Just Websites, Google Search Partner Fraud Has Infiltrated The App Ecosystem
In this opinion piece, Mathew Ratty (lead image), CEO and Co-Founder of TrafficGuard, explains why it is essential for marketers to stay ahead of the game or risk falling victim to sophisticated ad fraud… Body\\ Time and time again, the digital advertising industry is reminded that the lack of transparency in the supply chain wastes […]
Ad Standards & Bigdatr Join Forces To Streamline Ad Complaint Resolution
In a move set to further improve the effectiveness of advertising self-regulation in Australia, Ad Standards has announced a strategic partnership with Australian-owned advertising intelligence platform Bigdatr. Bigdatr is known for providing Australia’s biggest brands with insights into competitor marketing activity, including advertising creative and estimated media value. The partnership will empower Ad Standards with […]
X To Allow Brands More Control Over Ad Placement
Advertisers will soon be able to run ads next to posts by content creators on Elon Musk’s microblogging site. X has taken steps to provide advertisers with greater control over where their ads are placed on the social media site formerly known as Twitter. This month, advertisers on X will be able place ads against […]
KFC Thailand Celebrates Its Own Self-Love With Fried Chicken Rings Collection
KFC Thailand Celebrates Its Own Self-Love With Fried Chicken Rings Collection
TikTok & Adobe Join Forces For New AI Assistant
TikTok & Adobe Join Forces For New AI Assistant
Elon Musk Under Fire In Super Bowl Ads Targeting Tesla Autopilot Feature
Elon Musk Under Fire In Super Bowl Ads Targeting Tesla Autopilot Feature
Future Unclear For Network 10 Staff As Owner Paramount Swings Axe
Future Unclear For Network 10 Staff As Owner Paramount Swings Axe
Airbnb Plans To Use AI To Create Personalised User Experiences & “Ultimate Concierge”
Airbnb Plans To Use AI To Create Personalised User Experiences & "Ultimate Concierge"
Tuesday TV Rankings: Yep, We can’t Get Enough Of MAFS
MAFS continues to do the business for Nine. And that's despite none of the contestants being arrested on drug charges.
Yahoo Unveils PurpleLab: Using Rapid & Reliable Insights To Revolutionise Market Research
Yahoo has launched PurpleLab in Australia and South East Asia, an innovative solution designed to address the challenges of speed and quality in the market research industry. This new platform is set to dramatically transform how brands acquire and apply consumer insights at speed. PurpleLab brings together Yahoo’s extensive data capabilities, cutting-edge technology and deep […]
Hawke’s Brewing Launches New Immersive Site Via Wonderful Digital
Hawke's Brewing Launches New Immersive Site Via Wonderful Digital
IKEA Unveils First-Ever Global Campaign “Do Try This At Home”
IKEA Unveils First-Ever Global Campaign "Do Try This At Home"
Jake Kay-Lawson Promoted Inside Claxon
Jake Kay-Lawson Promoted Inside Claxon
LiSTNR Network Reaches More Than 6.7 Million Listeners In January
LiSTNR begins 2024 as Australia’s no. 1 Sales Representation Podcast Network, reaching more than 6.7 million listeners in January, according to the Australian Podcast Ranker. In addition, LiSTNR has sales representation of more podcasts in the top 50 of the Top 200 Australian Podcast Ranker, than any other network. There was outstanding growth for LiSTNR’s […]
Wavemaker’s Adrian Cosstick Heads To Half Dome As Head Of Strategy
Wavemaker's Adrian Cosstick Heads To Half Dome As Head Of Strategy
Jack Daniel’s Stuns With New 3D OOH Campaign From Starcom Australia
Jack Daniel's Stuns With New 3D OOH Campaign From Starcom Australia
DoubleVerify Enhances Proprietary ‘Made for Advertising’ Measurement & Protection Solution
DoubleVerify has announced the launch of new tiered brand suitability categories to address “Made For Advertising” (MFA) measurement and protection in a more nuanced and brand-specific way. Unlike ad fraud, MFA inventory is not inherently invalid, and many advertisers may opt to run ads across MFA sites. Marketers need tools to help determine whether specific […]
Starcom Snares Ubisoft’s Global Media Account From UM
Starcom Snares Ubisoft's Global Media Account From UM
Bowel Cancer Australia Sends Powerful Message This Valentines Day Via Clems
Bowel Cancer Australia Sends Powerful Message This Valentines Day Via Clems
SeenThis Now Certified To Provide IAS Measurement
Adaptive streaming technology platform SeenThis has announced that Integral Ad Science (IAS) has completed a video certification to provide third-party-validated, actionable measurement for advertisers distributing video using SeenThis’ technology. Marketers using SeenThis can now add IAS within the platform to measure video metrics of a campaign and its video creatives. The new video certification ensures accurate measurement […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Richmond FC’s Partners Back Mission To Simply Staying Out Of The Bottom Four In 2024
Spotlight On Sponsors: Richmond FC's Partners Back Mission To Simply Staying Out Of The Bottom Four In 2024
Icon Agency Appoints Ken Parris III & Gareth Fitzpatrick As Sydney Senior Creatives
Icon Agency Appoints Ken Parris III & Gareth Fitzpatrick As Sydney Senior Creatives
Spotlight On Sponsors: With Gambling Advertising Laws Poised For A Shake Up, The Future Of Manly Sea Eagles’ Partnerships Remain Uncertain
Spotlight On Sponsors: With Gambling Advertising Laws Poised For A Shake Up, The Future Of Manly Sea Eagles' Partnerships Remain Uncertain
Study: More Aussies Drinking Alcohol, With Wine & RTDs Increasingly The Poison Of Choice
Study: More Aussies Drinking Alcohol, With Wine & RTDs Increasingly The Poison Of Choice
Hear From Australia’s Top Marketers In B&T’s CMO Power List!
Hear From Australia's Top Marketers In B&T's CMO Power List!
Paper Moose Appointed Creative Agency For Real Insurance
Paper Moose Appointed Creative Agency For Real Insurance