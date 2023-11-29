SurfStitch Unveils New Brand Position & Summer Campaign

Aussie coastal lifestyle brand SurfStitch has announced a bold repositioning with a new brand identity and campaign, “Ready for Everywhere”.

Reflecting the brand’s commitment to inspiring people to embrace their lifestyle, whatever it may be, the strategic shift reflects a commitment to facilitating style that adapts to the life its customers lead across a broad range of categories including surf, snow, skate, outdoor, activewear and street style.

Sacha Laing, CEO of SurfStitch’s parent Alquemie Group, said: “Our new brand identity and campaign embraces the effortless transition of our customers between work, life and play.

“Curated with real life in mind, our products are not just fashion, but gear for living. From surf to summit, we stand for style without the high maintenance.”

The campaign is spearheaded by a nine week outdoor and transit commitment with JCDecaux, and a launch spot airing across Connected TV and YouTube underpinned by a series of activity across digital and social.

Luke Williams, creative director and head of marketing, added: “It takes confidence for a brand to be reductive when it comes to identity evolution. But with that refinement comes clarity, and in this case it takes the form of a new logo that reinforces the brand’s online presence, flexing in digital and animated formats as a tool to communicate the broad range of categories in which we play.

“Paired back with a more elevated approach to imagery, our new visual identity marks the beginning of a new chapter for SurfStitch.”

SurfStitch has pioneered online shopping in Australia for the past fifteen years and is currently home to a curated portfolio of more than 300 apparel and lifestyle brands.