Sunday TV Wrap: The Block’s Cheating Scandal Brings In A Million Eyeballs

Nine’s The Block out built the competition cracking the million mark, and a grand piano became the centre of a scandal – it was like an episode of Murder She Wrote.

According to OzTAM metro numbers, Nine won Sunday with 34.6 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 27.5 per cent, ABC had 16.2 per cent, 10 Network did 13.5 per cent, and SBS did 8.2 per cent.

As has become the norm, The Block was the best of the entertainment shows with 1040,000 – that million mark is always a big score for a network.

Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife pulled in 489.000 – I’m very sad Paige has left, but further proof finding a nice normal man is an impossible task.

In the news and current affairs, Seven’s 6 pm bulletin did 917,000, and rival Nine’s had 829,000. 60 Minutes pulled in 559,000 viewers – tick tick tick will now be in my head until next Sunday.

The ABC’s News Sunday pulled in 528,000 viewers, and Specks and Spicks grabbed 446,000 viewers – This show is simply too good! Savage River won 323,000 viewers.

10’s best was The Project with 278,000 viewers – Lisa was thriving! The Amazing Race with 291,000 viewers and 10 News First with 242,000 viewers.