Sunday TV Wrap: MasterChef Proves It Has Bite By Winning Entertainment

10’s Masterchef Australia takes the number one spot in entertainment with 611,000 eyeballs – and is it just me or is everyone just getting better dressed on this show?

how are the judges of masterchef australia okay with sarah todd using store bought pav with her prawn curry when they'd given grief to a contestant in the previous season for using readymade nacho chips as a side for his dish? — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 3, 2022

Seven News peaked at 974,000 viewers, beating Nine News earned 866,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s 7News Spotlight brought in 449,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL brought in 364,000 views and go, team! Border Security snagged 259,000 viewers – can we convince Schapelle Corby to host this show?

10’s The Sunday Project brought in 382,000 viewers – Chrissie Swan for Gold Logie next year please! 10 News First brought in 233,000 viewers.

Nine’s Ninja Warrior nabbed 505,000 eyeballs – and was a reminder that my body could be used for more than just watching television. Meanwhile, 60 Minutes grabbed 374,00 viewers and NRL grabbed 226,000 viewers and the Dragons took it home. – I have no idea what ‘took it home’ means but it sounds sporty.

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 558,000 viewers and Julia Zemiros’s Home Delivery earning 380,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 410,000 viewers – and ABC’s original content is not to be messed with!

Insiders earned 255,000 viewers and Landline grabbed 217,000 viewers.