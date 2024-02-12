Sunday TV Ratings: Idol Not Letting MAFS Have It All Its Own Way

MAFS again won Sunday night – no surprises there! What was interesting was that Idol is slowly closing the gap.

According to overnight VOZ national reach numbers, MAFS pulled an impressive 2.59 million viewers to Idol, which was just shy of the two-million mark.

However, when it came to national audience numbers, MAFS at 1.54 million was almost double that of its rival that netted 788,000.

All this left 10’s Survivor with a national reach of 1.09 million and a total audience of 577,000.

As usual, news dominated Sunday with Seven’s 6pm bulletin pulling 1.96 million to Nine’s 1.84 million. The ABC’s 7pm news did 1.22 million and 60 Minutes posted 1.81 million.

Ron Iddles: The Good Cop (1.18 million) continues to do well for for Seven, while the ABC’s Muster Dogs (1.17 million) and 10’s The Sunday Project (908.000) were other highlights.

Here’s Sunday’s top 30 programs: