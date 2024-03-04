Sunday TV Ratings: “Disappointing” – MAFS Fans Stumped After Key Scene Is Missing From Show

Fans of Nine‘s juggernaut TV show Married At First Sight have taken to social media to speculate whether Nine edited out a key scene from last night’s show.

Last week bride Tori Adams was blasted online after the “classless” comment she made about fellow bride Cassandra Allen.

After becoming locked in an argument with Allen and groom Timothy Smith, Allen expressed her outrage to the camera.

It was here she made a remark about Allen that many have described as “disgusting”.

“Small bites babe, don’t come for the top. There’s a f**king food chain here and you are not at the top. Shut up,” she said of Allen.

Fans of the show were outraged by the comments and expected Adams to face her retribution from the experts during last night’s show.

Much to the disappointment of fans, however, no such inquisition came.

“Disappointing the judges didn’t call Tori out of how she spoke to Cassandra last week,” one user said, gaining more than a thousand likes.

“Exactly! In my opinion it was as bad as the muzzle comment,” another said about the comment which John Aitken described as one of the “worst” things he’d ever heard.

In another comment on Instagram, one user said Nine may have decided not to air the discussion.

“They edited it out. I’m assuming”.

One thing that is not debatable is MAF’S success in the TV ratings. The show had a reach last night of 3,040,000, firmly putting it at the top of the leaderboard.

It was followed by Nine News which had a total reach of 2, 267,000 and Seven News which had a total reach of 2,085,000.

Nine’s 60 Minutes pulled in a total reach of 1,862,000 and Seven’s Australian Idol had a reach of 1,765,000.

The Sunday Afternoon NRL Live, aired on Nine, had a total reach of 1,686,000.

Meanwhile, King Con: Life And Crimes Of Hamish McLaren on Seven had a total reach of 1,604,000.