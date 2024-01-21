Sunday TV Ratings: de Minaur’s Untimely Departure Proves Ratings Ace For Nine

Alas, no Aussies have made it through to the second week of their home tournament, as sentimental favourite Alex de Minaur got bundled out of the Australian Open in a five set slog fest last night.

Nine bosses would’ve been praying for an Aussie to go deep into the second week given the absence of the drawcard names such as Nick Kyrgios or Ash Barty.

Still, Nine got to enjoy it while it lasted, de Minaur’s loss to the Russian Andrey Rublev peaked at an impressive 1.152 million (OzTAM metro) and went five sets meaning a lot more ads.

Unsurprisingly, Nine romped home with the Sunday night win, taking a half of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven was a distant second with 22 per cent. The ABC did 12.2 per cent. 10 couldn’t get to double figures, posting 9.5 per cent. SBS did 6.3 per cent.

10’s brave Gladiator experiment continues to prove quixotic, it struggled to 176,000.

Nine’s 6pm news bulletin didn’t enjoy a halo effect from the tennis, it (735,000) still got beat by rival Seven (748,000).

Over at the ABC, its Sunday highlights included 7pm news (489,000), Muster Dogs (429,000) and Total Control (235,000).

Other doers for Seven included 7 News Spotlight (354,000) and Border Security (254,000).

Over at 10, the Sunday Project had 179,000 and 10 News First did 172,000.