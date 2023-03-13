Sue Squillace Reappears At Attivo Following Her Departure From Dentsu

Attivo has appointed former Dentsu ANZ CEO Sue Squillace to its newly created role of CEO Media, ANZ.

Squillace’s appointment is effective immediately and she will be based in Sydney. Her focus will be creating a multi-dimensional media model across Attivo’s business, using existing media capabilities and developing new solutions.

Most recently Dentsu Media and Carat CEO ANZ, Squillace has led a 25-year career, working for some of the world’s leading media agencies including Spark Foundry, Starcom Mediavest, and OMG, advising both international and local brands on best practice media approaches.

Squillace will be initially focused on developing 303 MullenLowe’s Australian and NZ integrated offering, and she will work alongside Perth and Sydney MDs René Migliore and Joanna Gray and Mediahub Perth business led by Kylie Macey.

She will also sit on the 303 MullenLowe senior management team. As the role expands, she will also work with Attivo’s other businesses including Harvey Cameron on strategic media approaches and integration and new media capability development.

“Sue’s appointment combined with our existing media and strategy capability will provide Attivo’s agencies with the strongest integrated media product possible,” said Attivo CEO Cam Murchison.

“We’re always looking for ways to create unfair advantage for our clients, and this new role not only provides the kind of high-level audience insights and strategic thinking that our clients are increasingly demanding, but also the opportunity to connect all our trans-Tasman clients to a truly integrated product.

“At 303 MullenLowe, we have some of the most talented creative and strategic brains in the country, led by chief strategy officer Jody Elston, chief creative officers Bart Pawlak and the recently appointed Damian Royce, plus strategic design expert Marque Kabbaz. With Mediahub Perth’s leadership in Kylie Macey and Sue’s appointment, we can now also boast some of the strongest media thinkers too.

“It’s another exciting chapter in Attivo’s ongoing evolution, as it continues to innovate and get ahead of market conditions.”

Squillace said she would develop a range of different models for different clients, each tailored to specific requirements. She said the media offering within Attivo’s businesses would provide “clients with media solutions and teams that are designed and work best for them, providing efficiencies and innovative work that adds real value to their business”.

“I am really excited to be able to work in an environment where media will be core to the process from the early briefing stages along with the already established and outstanding creative, strategic, CX and digital talent across Attivo’s agencies,” she added.

