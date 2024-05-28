Submissions Open For SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024
South by Southwest Sydney has today opened submissions for SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024, happening this October as part of the SXSW Sydney Conference.
Colin Daniels, managing director of SXSW Sydney said: “Startups relentlessly challenge the status quo, disrupting and reinventing business models and [sometimes] solving what was deemed unsolvable. We invite visionary innovators from around the globe to take part in SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024.”
Winner presents at the 2025 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony in Austin, Texas.
Now in its second year, SXSW Sydney Pitch presented by VentureCrowd showcases some of the global startup ecosystem’s most exciting, mission-oriented innovations, startups and people creating impactful companies, products and solutions that will change our lives. It offers exposure for innovators and early-stage founders through attracting recognition from figures in their industry, opportunities to meet investors and potential partners, and wide media exposure.
The theme for SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024 is ‘What’s Next’, reflecting the coming wave of technologies and the aspiration to seek solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing our world today.
The SXSW Sydney Pitch grand final winner will receive two Platinum Badges for SXSW Austin 2025 and two economy return airfares to Austin, Texas (terms and conditions apply); a special slot to present a speed pitch during the 2025 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony in Austin, Texas; and a tailored mentorship package. Finalists will also receive additional prizes to be announced as the event date approaches.
Submissions are now open, with an information webinar set to take place on Wednesday 12 June. Submissions close Monday 22 July.
Last year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney Pitch saw Melbourne-based medical robotics startup NanoCube Health win the grand final, giving them the chance to take the global stage at SXSW Austin’s Pitch Award Ceremony earlier this year. NanoCube Health is an early-stage startup working to develop advanced nanorobotics technology to enable accurate, minimally-invasive early detection, diagnosis and targeted treatment of cancer, with pancreatic cancer being a focus.
Director of NanoCube Health, Lisa Milani said: “The inaugural SXSW Sydney was incredible. I’m still pinching myself that NanoCube Health won the pitch event. It provided an opportunity to bring our humble, early-stage startup to a global stage and to start building relationships with key players in the US ecosystem, which will be critical for our future global expansion plans. I’d strongly recommend other startups to apply for the 2024 pitch event. You won’t regret it!”
The entry categories for SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024 are:
Climate Tech and Sustainability | Technologies addressing environmental and sustainability challenges including renewable and clean energy, circular economy, sustainable solutions, waste management, decarbonisation, carbon footprint reduction, agtech, sustainable cities and proptech solutions.
Health, Biotech and Medtech | Technologies focused on health, medical technologies, nutrition, wellness, fitness, disease and illness prevention, identification and treatment, pharma technology and better connection of individuals with health facilities/providers/services.
Entertainment, Games & Media | Technologies enhancing the entertainment experience including those across screen, games, music and sport, tools that automate, streamline and optimise marketing and media affecting how we experience information including social media and content.
Future of Work and Education | Technologies that enhance the work that we do, the workforce and the workplace, how we develop skills, personal development, the learning and teaching environment and innovations in the HR and recruitment industries.
Hardware, Manufacturing and Physical Solutions | Technologies of a physical nature including robotics, advanced manufacturing and materials, sensors, internet of things, connected devices, data storage, innovative hardware or products, 3d printing, audio & visual devices and space tech.
Innovation in Retail and Commerce | Technologies enhancing the way we consume and pay for goods and services inclusive of innovative platforms, advertising, marketplaces, sales, financial products, payment technologies, circular economy, returns, supply chain and retail technology.
Enterprise, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence | Technologies that increase productivity for businesses and individuals by using new workflows to simplify informational data, advanced data analytics, B2B SaaS technology, cyber security, protection of data, digital ID, generative AI and automation to enhance and optimise human outputs and decision making, computer vision, voice and natural language processing.
