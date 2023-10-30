Study: Two-Thirds Of New TV Buyers Don’t Bother Connecting It To An Antenna

Study: Two-Thirds Of New TV Buyers Don’t Bother Connecting It To An Antenna
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Samsung Ads has revealed its latest ‘Behind the Screens’ report looking into the changing nature of TV viewing.

One of the most intriguing revelations in the report for agencies was that some 36 per cent of people who purchased Samsung Smart TVs in the last year chose not to connect it to an antenna — instead relying solely on Connected TV for their viewing experiences.

The report also found that time spent streaming continues to grow. On Samsung devices, two-thirds of all streaming time is spent with Subscription Video On-Demand (SVOD) services.

However, time spent in ad-funded streaming grew the fastest, with double-digit growth across all formats. At the other end of the scale, traditional linear TV remains an environment of high engagement, although across an increasingly concentrated group of heavy linear viewers who account for 88 per cent of the total time spent within linear on Samsung Smart TVs.

Three out of five Aussies said that they don’t mind watching ads in return for free content – and that appetite would be even higher if fees were reduced further. But, viewers prefer free to paid-for at every turn. As it stands, there are currently 522 Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels operating in Australia across multiple services. Australia also over-indexes globally when it comes to FAST sports channels with 15 per cent of all FAST channels dedicated to a variety of sports.

“The adoption of ad-funded streaming suggests the future of TV has more in common with the past than we think. The notion of introducing ads after a decade-long ad-free streaming experience would have seemed impossible just a few years ago,” said Alex Spurzem, managing director, Samsung Ads ANZ & SEA.

“Yet platforms are now focused on drawing in the widest audience by catering to all wallet sizes. With the rise of TV app-based viewing, it is important for advertisers to understand the insights and behaviours of these growing streaming audiences”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

samsung ads

Latest News

ARN’s iHeart Announces 7NEWS Partnership
  • Media

ARN’s iHeart Announces 7NEWS Partnership

ARN’s iHeart has announced a multi-year partnership with the Seven Network that sees the leading podcast publisher become the exclusive sales representative for 7NEWS’ diverse slate of top-rating news podcasts. Commencing this week, this strategic collaboration with 7NEWS significantly bolsters iHeart’s lineup of local news and public affairs content encompassing breaking news, interviews, entertainment and […]

The Australian Pulse Research: 72% Of Aussies Agree Australia Is Still The Lucky Country
  • Marketing

The Australian Pulse Research: 72% Of Aussies Agree Australia Is Still The Lucky Country

Australia still holds its standing as “the lucky country” among Australians, with 72 per cent agreeing that it is, 15 per cent unsure, and 13 per cent saying it isn’t. But while most think they are lucky, people are divided on what that actually means. The new The Australia Pulse study from strategic insights business […]

54% Believe Things Are Getting Worse In Australia According To Pollinate Research
  • Marketing

54% Believe Things Are Getting Worse In Australia According To Pollinate Research

Pollinate has today revealed the latest findings from its bi-annual The Australia Pulse study, which shows that while almost half of respondents claim they are happy living in Australia, 54 per cent believe things are getting worse. Since 2007, The Australia Pulse has surveyed over 25,000 Australians to keep a running tab on their relationship […]

KFC Offering An $80K Wedding To Promote New BBQ Onion Ring Burger
  • Marketing

KFC Offering An $80K Wedding To Promote New BBQ Onion Ring Burger

KFC has announced the return of its Weddings, but also to introduce KFC’s first ever onion ring product: the BBQ Onion Ring Burger, which features, you guessed it, two delicious crispy onion rings. And strangely enough, two rings are the exact number needed to get married which is why to celebrate the launch of the […]

Meta Launches Verified For Business In Australia & Ad-Free Subscription In Europe
  • Technology

Meta Launches Verified For Business In Australia & Ad-Free Subscription In Europe

Meta has announced that it is launching a test of its Verified for Business notices in Australia. In exchange for a $45.99 per month fee, businesses will get a verified badge confirming that the business is validated and authentic, as well as “proactive impersonation monitoring” to stop scammers trying to spoof users. Plus, businesses will […]

Innocean Launches Brand Experience Advisory Lowercase
  • Marketing

Innocean Launches Brand Experience Advisory Lowercase

Innocean CEO, Jasmin Bedir, today announced the agency’s  latest  diversified offering following Innocean’s growth trajectory in the past year and the move to the new group hub in Darlinghurst with creative content and production company Wellcom. lowercase, a brand experience advisory and implementation company with the vision to empower brands to become customer-centric and purpose-led, […]

Alliance Outdoor Extends Sydney Footprint
  • Media

Alliance Outdoor Extends Sydney Footprint

National large format billboard media provider, Alliance Outdoor Media Group, has announced it is significantly investing efforts into the Sydney market to enable it to provide a more complete eastern seaboard offering to the market. As part of the investment, the business – which comprises three of Australia’s leading independent billboard media providers – has […]

How To Open An Office In The NT (Without Getting Eaten By A Croc)
  • Opinion

How To Open An Office In The NT (Without Getting Eaten By A Croc)

Last spring, business development manager Drew Tweddle (lead image) traded Sydney’s skyline for the steamier temps of Darwin to launch the NT arm of independent advertising agency Common Ventures. One year on, he reflects on moving from one of Australia’s largest markets to its smallest, and shares insights for those thinking of opening a regional […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Helmet Hair No Longer An Excuse For Poor Safety Says Lime
  • Marketing

Helmet Hair No Longer An Excuse For Poor Safety Says Lime

In a pitch to promote road safety and encourage riders to wear a helmet when on the road, Lime launched Australia’s first helmet hair studio on Monday, 23rd October. The one-day pop-up saw Lime partner with hair agency Edwards and Co. to provide riders with a free hair styling education, giving them tips on how […]

Sam Kerr Leads Red Cross To Victory After Successful Ad Campaign
  • Marketing

Sam Kerr Leads Red Cross To Victory After Successful Ad Campaign

Australians’ wardrobes got a little lighter last weekend with more than 100,000kgs of preloved clothing making its way to new homes following the success of Uber and Red Cross’ latest Clothing Drive. The initiative, which took place on Saturday, 21st October, was designed to encourage Australians to donate their unused clothing from their doorstep with […]

Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign
  • Marketing

Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign

Destination Queenstown is connecting New Zealanders with Queenstown by celebrating members of the community who call Queenstown home. The latest series of “Our People, Our Home” created in partnership with The Beards, dives into the world of Queenstown locals who share their experience of Queenstown, what it means to them and the people they encounter. […]

Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 
  • Opinion

Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 

Why are your competitors outranking you? According to Bigdatr, the secret often lies in keywords. Effective messaging taps into consumer intent and market trends.  Mastering keywords allows you to craft advertising creatives that resonate with your target market, maximise ROI, and outperform your competitors.  Australia’s economic shifts, from post-COVID stimulus to current high inflation and […]

SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions
  • Media

SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions

SBS will use its 2024 Upfront event to showcase the steps it has taken to carve a clear leadership position within the Australian media on sustainability and an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions. The broadcaster today confirmed it had achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions (covering Scope 1 and 2) […]

The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account
  • Marketing

The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account

Property Mate has appointed The Incubator as its creative services agency following a competitive pitch. The decision to collaborate with The Incubator comes as PropertyMate prepares to significantly ramp up its national identity within the property app market.

A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five
  • Marketing

A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five

Approaching five years in business, PR agency tide.pr conducted a strategic review of the business and concluded that their branding and positioning no longer represented the true breadth and capabilities within the business – far more than a PR agency, Tide Communications was born.

RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing
  • Marketing

RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing

New Melbourne-based mass influencer sampling platform RISER has announced results from its first official year in the market, running successful user-generated content campaigns for some of the country’s biggest brands. RISER is the brainchild of sister agency Theory Crew, headed up by Felicity Grey. RISER has been quietly toiling away for the past 12 months, […]

Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network
  • Marketing

Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network

Media Republic has announced it has appointed Kelly McIlwraith in the newly created role of chief strategy officer. McIlwraith has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, having worked both overseas and locally, most recently as the global marketing and strategy director for the Global Traffic Network. McIlwraith said the role will […]

OPINION: The World (And Media) Can Not Be Silent About Gaza
  • Media

OPINION: The World (And Media) Can Not Be Silent About Gaza

In this opinion piece, Catherine de Clare, contributing literary editor at B&T looks at how the media coverage is shaping the narrative around Palestine. Old men start wars, then young men fight them and die. There are plenty of historical big hitters- Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Herbert Hoover who have a quote that says something […]