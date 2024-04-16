Stuart Archibald Departs Half-Eponymous Agency, Archibald Williams

Stuart Archibald has departed Archibald Williams, the independent agency he founded with Bram Williams in 2012 to launch CA.5 — a new agency model in Sydney and London.

CA.5 will offer clients an alternative model to the traditional agency structure and approach. Powered by some of the world’s best data, planning, creative and tech practitioners. CA.5 won’t have an existing team structure, but rather a team hand-picked to solve a client’s problem. The team will either embed or work externally to accelerate customer growth at speed.

The idea was born from Stuart talking to clients around the globe who were facing challenges with their CX marketing with pain points consistently identified across the five fundamentals of customer marketing, brand, customer journeys, creative and technology. The philosophy of CA.5 is having the freedom to approach the problem from an anthropological view to reveal the ‘human truth’ in the data. Asking the ‘why’ rather than the ‘what’ while not being vested in any outcome.

CA.5 will offer clients an alternative solution to consultancies and traditional agencies by bringing together talent who have delivered some of the most innovative and successful customer strategies in the world. From the development and launch of Tesco Clubcard, to global success stories for Apple, O2, Microsoft, Mastercard, and The Economist. Already bespoke teams in retail, energy and the environment have come together in London to help clients create change in their customer marketing.

Stuart Archibald said: “I have been fortunate to establish successful and profitable agencies in London, New York and Sydney. The concept of CA.5 brings together the best talent I have worked with to offer clients a bespoke solution to their problems. I have yet to meet a client who doesn’t have a pain point in one or all five areas of customer marketing-data, brand, customer journey’s, creative and technology”.