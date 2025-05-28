Goerge P. Johnson Wins Pitch For Officeworks To Deliver Key Internal Business Events

Following a competitive pitch process, Officeworks has appointed George P Johnson ANZ, a strategic experience marketing agency to deliver its key internal business events, including the annual Year Beginning Meeting and Awards Celebrations.

“The team synergy, creativity and understanding of our brand that was displayed throughout the pitch process, really set the GPJ team apart,” said Karen Harrison, internal communications, events and community manager at Officeworks. “We are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

After the detailed pitch presenting creative and strategic ideas, as well as foundations for a successful partnership, the agency was thrilled with its success.

Trish McNamara, head of integrated production at GPJ, stated, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Officeworks. More than a service provider, at GPJ we co-create the defining moments that ambitious brands like Officeworks demand.

“Our focus is on curating impactful, memorable experiences that resonate deeply with audiences and catalyse lasting impact, extending far beyond a single event. We look forward to a successful and impactful partnership with Officeworks in the Australian market.”