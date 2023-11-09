Stockland Launches Campaign Honouring “Christmas Makers” Via Havas

Stockland is celebrating those who go the extra mile to make the holidays magical year after year with its annual Christmas campaign – “Here for the Christmas Makers”.

This year, Stockland is calling out those who bring the passion, joy, and magic to make Christmas happen: the decorators, the gift wrappers, the feast makers, and even the last-minute shoppers.

The “Here for the Christmas Makers” campaign features a 30-second hero video, as well as six short episodes that highlight a different Christmas maker and what they do to make the holidays special. These include the gift wrapper placing a gift under the tree, the flavour maker garnishing a prawn, the feast maker roasting a turkey, the gadget guru decorating the top of the tree, the vibe setter illuminating the house, and the festive dazzlers dressing up for the festivities.

Stockland General Manager, Brand and Channels, Natalie Warren-Smith, said Stockland is playing a part in supporting the unsung heroes of Christmas and their unwavering festive cheer.

“Our campaign aims to inspire Christmas makers to squeeze a little more magic out of the Christmas period. Whether it’s buying your gifts online, sorting food and decorations early, or finding the perfect outfit for your Christmas party – Stockland is making Christmas a little smoother for our customers, no matter which Christmas maker they are,” Warren-Smith said.

“In line with our commitment to celebrating inclusion and diversity in our shopping centres, the campaign features a diverse cast, with representation of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a young man who has Downs Syndrome and a woman with a hearing impairment”.

“The campaign will come to life in our centres, with customers having easy access to a range of popular activities that will help them to save time, fill Santa’s sack, and enjoy the holidays without a hitch,” Warren-Smith said.

The campaign will run from 9 November 2023 across Stockland’s owned channels, paid media, and in-centre activations.

Havas Host Executive Creative Director, Justin Ruben said the agency wanted to create communications that celebrated the unsung heroes of Christmas, those who go the extra mile to bring the joy, and to inspire people with the possibilities of what the festive period can be, thanks to Stockland.

In-centre activations and digital media include:

Gift wrapping stations – Stockland is again working with charity partners to offer gift wrapping for a gold coin donation. Bespoke gift wrap with cheerful designs in line with the Christmas campaign will be available for customers.

– Stockland is again working with charity partners to offer gift wrapping for a gold coin donation. Bespoke gift wrap with cheerful designs in line with the Christmas campaign will be available for customers. Christmas Maker Competition – Customers will have a chance to win major weekly prizes including a Christmas feast menu curated by Miguel Maestre, a $5,000 tech pack, a $5,000 Stockland Gift Card, or a bespoke designed Christmas Tree and decorations by stylist, Jacka Design. Competition entry is available through a QR code displayed in centres.

– Customers will have a chance to win major weekly prizes including a Christmas feast menu curated by Miguel Maestre, a $5,000 tech pack, a $5,000 Stockland Gift Card, or a bespoke designed Christmas Tree and decorations by stylist, Jacka Design. Competition entry is available through a QR code displayed in centres. Santa photos – Santa photos, including pet photography at some centres, will be available across our centres, with early access to bookings for our Stockland members. Sensitive Santa sessions will also be available at centres with photography services for children with sensory differences.

– Santa photos, including pet photography at some centres, will be available across our centres, with early access to bookings for our Stockland members. Sensitive Santa sessions will also be available at centres with photography services for children with sensory differences. Christmas recipes – A collection of Christmas recipes will be available on our website that features delicious dishes to make entertaining easy. Recipes can be filtered by meal type, ingredients, and dietary requirements, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas.

– A collection of Christmas recipes will be available on our website that features delicious dishes to make entertaining easy. Recipes can be filtered by meal type, ingredients, and dietary requirements, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas. Curated digital gift guides – To help inspire customers this Christmas, Stockland’s curated digital gift guides feature a range of gift ideas for all family members while catering to different budgets. The guides also include outfit inspiration for Christmas parties and events, as well as Christmas décor ideas to set the festive vibe at home.

– To help inspire customers this Christmas, Stockland’s curated digital gift guides feature a range of gift ideas for all family members while catering to different budgets. The guides also include outfit inspiration for Christmas parties and events, as well as Christmas décor ideas to set the festive vibe at home. Christmas list support – Stockland have curated a listing tool to ensure customers don’t forget any of the commonly forgotten fresh food ingredients from their Christmas feast.

Film credits:

Creative: Havas Host

Production company: Merv

Audio: Massive Music

Media: EssenceMediacom