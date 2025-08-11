Steve Buscemi Stars For Telstra In Out-Of-This-World Cybersecurity Ad

Telstra has tapped Steve Buscemi (yes, really) to star in its latest spot showing off the power of its network security created by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire with +61.

Buscemi takes the part of an evil intergalactic Emperor, intent on taking over Australia through elaborate hi-tech scams.

Despite their best efforts, the ‘Zalunians’ are constantly foiled by Telstra’s mighty network.

Directed by Randy Krallman, the campaign consists of several individual narratives in long and short formats which will roll out across TV, digital, social, cinema and in Telstra stores.

Alita McMenamin, Telstra head of brand and marketing communications said: “This is essentially a product demo, a very entertaining one, that differentiates our network not just on size, but also on safety. Created with the exceptional level of craft we always enjoy from Micah and team.”

Micah Walker, chief creative officer, of Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, said: “Sounds weird to say, but making comedy work isn’t always fun. This genuinely was. Massive thanks to Randy, Steve and all the folks who worked so hard to make something so smart, so silly.”

Blake Crosbie, managing director of +61 said: “The security of a network, and all that happens on it, has serious implications, but doubling down on ‘serious’ too easily follows the tropes of the category. Sometimes making light of a topic is the best way to get people to pay attention to it.”

Campaign Credits

Creative Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Partner Agency: +61

Media Agency: OMD Australia

Client: Telstra

Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart

Head of Brand and Sponsorship: Alita McMenamin

Head of Creative Excellence: Anna Jackson

Senior Marketing Specialist: Rebecca Tearle

Media & Marketing Operations Lead: Paula Marreiros

Senior Media Specialist: Robbie Aoukar

Production Company: Smuggler

Director: Randy Krallman

Co-Founder / CEO: Patrick Milling Smith

Co-Founder / President: Patrick Carmody

Executive Producer: Allison Kunzman

Producer: Gustav Geldenhuys

Director of Photography: Kaname Onoyama

Production Designer: Jiri Matura

Costume Designer: Terezie Dvorakova

Model Maker: Martin Pec

SFX Makeup: Josef Rarach

Edit: ARC

Editor: Peter Sciberras

Executive Producer, Edit: Daniel Bradford-Fry

Assistant Editor: Liam James

Post Production: Blockhead

Sound House: Rumble Studios

Lead Sound Designer: Tone Aston

Composer: Jeremy Richmond

Sound EP: Michael Gie