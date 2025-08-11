Steve Buscemi Stars For Telstra In Out-Of-This-World Cybersecurity Ad

Telstra has tapped Steve Buscemi (yes, really) to star in its latest spot showing off the power of its network security created by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire with +61.
Buscemi takes the part of an evil intergalactic Emperor, intent on taking over Australia through elaborate hi-tech scams.
Despite their best efforts, the ‘Zalunians’ are constantly foiled by Telstra’s mighty network.
Directed by Randy Krallman, the campaign consists of several individual narratives in long and short formats which will roll out across TV, digital, social, cinema and in Telstra stores.
Alita McMenamin, Telstra head of brand and marketing communications said: “This is essentially a product demo, a very entertaining one, that differentiates our network not just on size, but also on safety. Created with the exceptional level of craft we always enjoy from Micah and team.”
Micah Walker, chief creative officer, of Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, said: “Sounds weird to say, but making comedy work isn’t always fun. This genuinely was. Massive thanks to Randy, Steve and all the folks who worked so hard to make something so smart, so silly.”
Blake Crosbie, managing director of +61 said: “The security of a network, and all that happens on it, has serious implications, but doubling down on ‘serious’ too easily follows the tropes of the category. Sometimes making light of a topic is the best way to get people to pay attention to it.”
Campaign Credits
Creative Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Partner Agency: +61
Media Agency: OMD Australia
Client: Telstra
Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart
Head of Brand and Sponsorship: Alita McMenamin
Head of Creative Excellence: Anna Jackson
Senior Marketing Specialist: Rebecca Tearle
Media & Marketing Operations Lead: Paula Marreiros
Senior Media Specialist: Robbie Aoukar
Production Company: Smuggler
Director: Randy Krallman
Co-Founder / CEO: Patrick Milling Smith
Co-Founder / President: Patrick Carmody
Executive Producer: Allison Kunzman
Producer: Gustav Geldenhuys
Director of Photography: Kaname Onoyama
Production Designer: Jiri Matura
Costume Designer: Terezie Dvorakova
Model Maker: Martin Pec
SFX Makeup: Josef Rarach
Edit: ARC
Editor: Peter Sciberras
Executive Producer, Edit: Daniel Bradford-Fry
Assistant Editor: Liam James
Post Production: Blockhead
Sound House: Rumble Studios
Lead Sound Designer: Tone Aston
Composer: Jeremy Richmond
Sound EP: Michael Gie