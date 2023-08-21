Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media

Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
By B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Food, liquor and hardware supplier Metcash has re-appointed Starcom to its media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia.

Effective immediately, the re-appointment is inclusive of brands IGA, ALM, Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools and signifies an extension of the 15-year partnership between Starcom and Metcash.

Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan (lead image), said: “We’re incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with Metcash, which has some of the most iconic brands and one of the biggest retail footprints across Australia.

“We’ve delivered some amazing campaigns over the last couple of years and importantly contributed to strong business growth. We look forward to continuing to activate our People Powered Growth proposition for Metcash.”

