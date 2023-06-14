Starcom Melbourne Wins Keypath Education’s Media

Starcom Melbourne Wins Keypath Education’s Media
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Keypath Education has appointed Starcom Melbourne to manage its broadcast media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia.

Keypath Education is an online education provider that partners with universities around the world to provide access to high-quality programs and degrees to those from all backgrounds, including remote and rural communities. The education provider has grown to partner with more than 43 universities, delivering over 204 programs to students in 170 countries.The online courses Keypath delivers with their partners aim to take busy working professionals, business leaders and owners to the next level and assist those seeking a career change.

Keypath Education executive director of CX, marketing and product, Sheena Sudra (lead image), said: “As we continue to grow and expand our online courses, we are delighted to partner with Starcom to help us reach more students in new ways, in the ever-changing media landscape.

“We were impressed with their dedication to support us to deliver increased student awareness and growth for our business in a highly collaborative way. We look forward to our first campaign making a positive impact.”

Starcom CEO, Nick Keenan, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Keypath Education, an innovative and forward-thinking global education technology company.

“This exciting new partnership will enable us to leverage our expertise in connecting paid media into direct platforms to help Keypath Education reach even greater heights of success. As the People Powered Growth agency, we look forward to exploring new opportunities and driving growth in this rapidly evolving industry.”

The appointment is effectively immediately, with Starcom focused on optimising student awareness and demand generation for the education provider.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Keypath Education Starcom Melbourne

Latest News

Debate Club Partners With Talent International
  • Media

Debate Club Partners With Talent International

The Advertising Debate Club which hosts regular thought-provoking discussions and provides a platform for industry networking and community building, today announced a rebrand, new volunteer team and a partnership with Talent International which will mean the Debate Club now has a permanent location for its events. Advertising Debate Club founder Orsi Toth-Pal will now be joined by a boosted team of […]

The photo was taken indoors in a domestic room by photographing over the model's shoulder. There is a website visable on the device screen. I own the copyright to the website design and the copyright of all photos shown on the screen.
  • Marketing

Outbrain Launches “Onyx” A New Branding Platform Built to Maximise Attention

Outbrain Inc. today announced Onyx by Outbrain, a new branding platform designed to maximise business impact of awareness and consideration campaigns. Onyx runs exclusively within dedicated, in-article environments across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners. Onyx is designed to meet brand objectives and deliver value beyond traditional ‘ad views’ by leveraging Outbrain’s 15+ years of technology built […]

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
  • Marketing

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets. This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety […]

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats
  • Technology

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats

Pinterest has launched Premiere Spotlight and Travel Catalogs, two new ad formats that promise brands high-impact and travel-specific buyers, respectively. The Premiere Spotlight format is a high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale. For brands, the format offers video ads in priority placements on the platform, such as the search […]

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
  • Marketing

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
  • Marketing

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
  • Technology

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]