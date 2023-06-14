Starcom Melbourne Wins Keypath Education’s Media

Keypath Education has appointed Starcom Melbourne to manage its broadcast media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia.

Keypath Education is an online education provider that partners with universities around the world to provide access to high-quality programs and degrees to those from all backgrounds, including remote and rural communities. The education provider has grown to partner with more than 43 universities, delivering over 204 programs to students in 170 countries.The online courses Keypath delivers with their partners aim to take busy working professionals, business leaders and owners to the next level and assist those seeking a career change.

Keypath Education executive director of CX, marketing and product, Sheena Sudra (lead image), said: “As we continue to grow and expand our online courses, we are delighted to partner with Starcom to help us reach more students in new ways, in the ever-changing media landscape.

“We were impressed with their dedication to support us to deliver increased student awareness and growth for our business in a highly collaborative way. We look forward to our first campaign making a positive impact.”

Starcom CEO, Nick Keenan, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Keypath Education, an innovative and forward-thinking global education technology company.

“This exciting new partnership will enable us to leverage our expertise in connecting paid media into direct platforms to help Keypath Education reach even greater heights of success. As the People Powered Growth agency, we look forward to exploring new opportunities and driving growth in this rapidly evolving industry.”

The appointment is effectively immediately, with Starcom focused on optimising student awareness and demand generation for the education provider.